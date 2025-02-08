Continental Hotels Plans Big for Valentine

Charles Ajunwa

The Group Managing Director of Continental Hotels, Mr. Karl Hala, has said that the two hotels in Lagos and Abuja are planning big for this year’s Valentine’s Day.

Hala, told journalists that they are working the clock to make it a memorable day for lovers and families who need a cool place to celebrate Valentine.



“Celebrate love this Valentine’s Day at our luxurious hotels in Lagos and Abuja, where romance meets elegance in unforgettable settings. Whether you’re looking for a dreamy weekend escape with indulgent spa treatments and gourmet dining at Abuja Continental, or a captivating getaway with special surprises and live entertainment at Lagos Continental, we have the perfect experience waiting for you. Let us set the stage for cherished moments and timeless memories with exclusive packages designed to ignite romance. Book your enchanting Valentine’s experience now and make every moment magical,” Hala said.



According to him, Lagos Continental Hotel is going to provide luxurious accommodations, delightful extras and breakfast in bed, adding that for all lovers at heart “this embraces everyone from couples cherishing their bond to singles on a quest to conquer for love. It’s also perfect for friend groups looking to celebrate friendship or those dating couples ready to take their next big step.”



Hala, who has been living with his family in Nigeria for over 10 years, said Valentine’s course included a puff pastry sheet heaped with Mascarpone Cream – smoked Salmon – micro greens bitter orange Marmalade and 10 year Balsamic Vinegar, a Cepe Mushroom Soup topped with cream, a Campari – orange Sherbet farm chicken breast and prawn in Cognac sauce and varieties of chocolate mousse.



For Abuja Continental Hotel, Hala said it’s going to create lasting memories this Valentine’s Day.

“This Valentine’s Day, Abuja Continental invites couples to discover a world of romance and elegance as you indulge at one of Nigeria’s premier hospitality destinations. Starting from just N175,000 per night, visitors can treat their loved ones to an unforgettable getaway filled with luxurious amenities and exceptional dining experiences.

“Begin your romantic retreat with a delightful in-room breakfast for two, setting the stage for a day filled with love. Guests may also enjoy exclusive room upgrades and the luxury of a late check-out until 3p.m., offering extra time to bask in the serenity of their surroundings.”

He added, “couples can unwind further with a 30-minute Swedish massage, complemented by an additional 15 minutes, ensuring complete relaxation. Guests will also earn double loyalty points during their stay, enhancing the experience with rewards for their future visits. For those looking to stay active, Abuja Continental offers access to the Ladi Kwali Sports Village, where guests can enjoy a luxurious pool, state-of-the-art Techno gymnasium, and various sports facilities, including Padel ball, Pickleball and tennis.

“To crown this romantic escape, Abuja Continental presents a range of exquisite dining options. At the Obudu Grill Restaurant, couples can savour a lavish Valentine’s buffet for only N120,000. Alternatively, those seeking a more intimate dining experience can choose from the exquisite à la carte menu at Soho Restaurant for just N160,000.”