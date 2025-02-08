China Reaffirms Commitment to Nigeria’s Agricultural Mechanisation

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The People’s Republic of China has reaffirmed its commitment to partnering Nigeria in the area of mechanised agriculture to achieve food security in the country.

This commitment was made at the 2025 Zoomlion Agriculture Machinery Exhibition and New Distributor Channel Fair, held at the China-Nigeria Agricultural Technology Demonstration Centre in Ushafa, Abuja.



The event featured the exhibition and demonstration of the RK 754-A and RK 504-A tractors, both manufactured by Chinese company.

Zoomlion Marketing Director, Jerry Wu, said the tractors are efficient, durable, cost-effective, and provide easy access to spare parts.

He pledged China’s commitment to supporting Nigeria’s quest for food sufficiency through agricultural mechanisation.



He said: “China is committed to supporting Nigeria’s quest for food sufficiency through agricultural mechanisation. Our advanced machinery is designed to empower farmers, enabling them to achieve greater yields and contribute to the nation’s food security.”



In his remarks, the Principal Agricultural Engineer of the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, Hillary Aroboinosen, stated that the federal government remains fully committed to supporting mechanisation initiatives through public-private partnerships and facilitating the acquisition of affordable machinery for farmers.



He said: “The role of mechanisation in transforming agriculture cannot be overstated. Modern agricultural machinery has the potential to bridge the gap between subsistence farming and commercially viable farming, enabling our farmers to adapt to the challenges of climate change, rising population demands, and global market competition.



“The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security remains fully committed to supporting mechanization initiatives. Through strategic programs like this, public-private partnerships, and capacity-building projects, we aim to facilitate the acquisition of affordable machinery for farmers, especially for small-scale operators and promote training and skills development to ensure the effective use of modern equipment.

“Exhibitions like this one are pivotal in demonstrating the latest innovations, fostering collaborations, and empowering farmers with the tools they need to thrive.”

Other stakeholders including social critic and politician Buba Galadima, emphasised the importance of agricultural mechanisation in ensuring food security, creating employment opportunities, and generating revenue in Nigeria.

The exhibition also included the signing of contracts between Zoomlion and new distributors, as well as the presentation of gifts to attendees.