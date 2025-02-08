Brighton Seek Redemption against Chelsea Live on Showmax

The 2024/25 FA Cup continues this weekend with thrilling fourth-round match-ups. Brighton & Hove Albion will today welcome Chelsea to the AMEX Stadium in what promises to be a cracking encounter as the Seagulls seek redemption after suffering an embarrassing 7-0 Premier League defeat at Nottingham Forest last weekend. Customers can stream the action live on their mobile device courtesy Showmax.

In the other fourth-round fixtures, Manchester City travel to League One side, Leyton Orient. The match is at 1:15 pm today. With the Premier League title slipping out of City’s grasp, the FA Cup is a viable opportunity for silverware this season.

Tomorrow, Liverpool will take on Championship side Plymouth Argyle at 4 pm and Aston Villa will square up against Tottenham Hotspurs at Villa Park at 6:35 pm.

Yesterday, Ruud van Nistelrooy returned to Old Trafford -this time in the opposition dugout as Manchester United face Leicester City at Old Trafford. The game was available for streaming on the Showmax Premier League mobile plan at 9 pm yesterday.

Van Nistelrooy, who scored 150 goals in 219 matches for Manchester United, had a brief stint as United manager before the appointment of Ruben Amorim. According to the Leicester City boss, “Going back to Old Trafford is always special; it’s where I made a lot of memories.”

Fans can sign up for the Showmax Premier League mobile plan for N3,200 atwww.showmax.com to enjoy all FA Cup and Premier League action.