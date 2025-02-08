Born to Shine: Saluting Our February Stars

Femi Akintunde-Johnson

This piece was originally published on 4 March, 2023, amid the heated aftermath of Nigeria’s general elections. At the time, the political noise all but drowned out the celebrations of some of our finest creative minds. Now, in 2025, as February rolls on once again, it feels only right to revisit and refresh this tribute to the remarkable stars born in the month of love. After all, diamonds deserve to shine – regardless of how much dust politics tries to kick up.

TAIWO AJAI-LYCETT, OON

A name as grand as her talent, Taiwo Ajai-Lycett has been a force in Nigerian and British theatre since the ‘70s and ‘80s. Even now, in her mid 80s, she’s still as passionate about acting as she was when she made her debut in 1967 at London’s Royal Court Theatre. Talk about consistency!

Her resilience became legendary in 1993 when, moments before stepping on stage, she received the devastating news of her husband’s passing. Instead of breaking down, she delivered a performance so powerful it became a reference point for professional commitment. That kind of dedication is rarer than a Lagos driver using a turn signal.

Her credentials read like a theatre lover’s dream – trained at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama, a member of the British Actors Equity Union, and a performer at the prestigious Edinburgh International Festival. Even Conor Cruise O’Brien, not exactly known for dishing out free compliments, was awestruck by her ability to convey intense grief in Murderous Angels (1971), writing: “Rarely has an actor done so much for a part with so little help from the author.” In other words, she turned a bit role into a showstopper.

Ajai-Lycett has left her mark on British television (Some Mothers Do ‘Av ‘Em, Crown Court, General Hospital, Angels) and Nigerian classics (Winds Against My Soul, For Better for Worse, The Honourable, Eyo Fancy, The Young Ones, The Mansion). Of course, her film debut was in A Warm December (1978) alongside Sidney Poitier, because when you start big, you start big. Now 84, she’s showing no signs of slowing down – maybe just pacing herself for the next act.

OMOTOLA JALADE-EKEINDE, MFR

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde stormed Nollywood in the mid-90s like a diva born for the spotlight. At just 17, she glided into Venom of Justice (1995) with the ease of a veteran, but it was her unforgettable lead in Mortal Inheritance (1996) that truly announced her arrival. Playing a sickle cell warrior, she delivered a gripping performance that won her Best Lead Actress at the Reel Awards in 1997 – at just 19! That’s the kind of youthful achievement that makes some wonder what they were doing at 19 (likely just figuring out JAMB).

Fast forward 30 years, and she’s gone from wide-eyed debutante to seasoned queen of the screen, amassing over 300 films (allegedly) under her belt. If that number seems excessive, just remember that Nollywood actors have a work ethic that makes marathon runners look like slackers. She turned 47 on 7th of February, and if history is anything to go by, she’s far from done.

GLORIA ANOZIE-YOUNG

Fresh from her studies abroad in 1984, Gloria Ijeoma Anozie had a burning desire to tell stories. She started as a journalist with Daily Times, cutting her teeth on the energy beat (because nothing says excitement like power sector reporting). She then moved to Poise magazine, freelanced for Quality, and became part of the pioneering team at Classique, working with the iconic May Ellen Ezekiel.

But fate, and perhaps mischief, led her into the orbit of Charles “Charly Boy” Oputa, a man known for turning television into an unpredictable circus. Together, they created The Charly Boy Show, a whirlwind of satire, music, and sheer chaos that Nigerians couldn’t get enough of in the ‘90s.

Her biggest breakthrough came with Glamour Girls (1994/1995), the film that turned heads, ruffled feathers, and redefined bold storytelling in Nollywood. She also became the familiar face in that unforgettable analgesic TV commercial – proof that sometimes, even pain relief can be dramatic. Now happily married to star method actor, Norbert Young, she turned 58 on 4th of February, still radiating the same vibrant energy that marked her early career.

DESMOND ELLIOT

Before politics lured him into the trenches of legislative debate, Desmond Oluwashola Elliot was one of Nollywood’s golden boys. He came in through television, with roles in Everyday People, One Too Much, and Saints and Sinners. Then, from 2004 to 2007, he practically lived on film sets, churning out roles at a rate that made one question if he had a twin working overtime. The numbers are staggering – over 200 movies in four years! That’s not just acting; that’s an assembly line.

By 2008, he had cooled down to a more ‘reasonable’ 15 movies per year. And while politics has since absorbed much of his time, at 51 (4 February), he’s still got the charm and chops for a grand return to the big screen. Given how Nollywood loves a good comeback, who knows what’s next?

OTHER FEBRUARY CELEBRANTS

Beyond the headliners, we send warm wishes to:

Tiwa Savage (5 February, 1978) – Queen of Afrobeats and unofficial Minister of Vibes.

Foluke Daramola (15 February, 1978) – Actress, producer, and advocate for social causes.

Adesuwa Etomi (22 February, 1988) – The epitome of grace and effortless talent.

Osita “Pawpaw” Iheme (20 February, 1982) – Half of Nollywood’s most inimitable comedic duo.

Fathia “Balogun” Williams (5 February, 1969) – A youngish veteran still dazzling the industry.

Korede Bello (29 February, 1996) – If you still hum “God…win”, you understand his impact.

Malaika (15 February, 1973) – Fuji star and party-starter extraordinaire.

REMEMBERING THE LEGENDS

We also pause to honor the memories of our dearly departed stars:

Bukky Ajayi (2 February, 1934) – A matriarch of the screen.

Francis Agu (18 February, 1965) – Gone too soon but never forgotten.

Sikiru Ayinde Barrister (9 February, 1948) – The godfather of Fuji music.

Geraldo Pino (10 February, 1939) – A pioneer in African funk.

Orlando Owoh (14 February, 1932) – A highlife legend for the ages.

With the digital age making information fluid, some birthdates may be slightly off the mark. If anyone feels misrepresented, kindly direct corrections to the relevant Wikipedia editors – after all, even history needs updates.

Regardless of any chronological hiccups, one fact remains unchanged: these February-born stars are a gift to the world. To the living, we wish continued success; to the departed, we salute your lasting legacies. Felicitations!