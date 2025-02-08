APGA Senatorial Aspirant, Emecheta Withdraws from Race to Replace Late Ubah

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

A top aspirant for the ticket of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for the Anambra South senatorial zone by-election, Mr. Jude Emecheta, has withdrawn from the race.

The forthcoming by-election is to replace late Senator Ubah, who died in July last year, leaving the seat vacant.



Emecheta, the National Coordinator of a supporters group, Anambra Deserves Soludo (ADS) and former Managing Director of the Anambra State Signage and Advertisement Agency (ANSAA), disclosed his withdrawal from the race during a strategy meeting with his supporters.

While stepping down from the Senate race, he called on his teeming supporters to work for the victory of another aspirant of the party, Chief Ebuka Onunkwo during the primaries of the party for the ticket to contest for the Anambra South Senatorial District by-election.



Speaking at the meeting, Emecheta said: “Having checked the profiles of all the other APGA aspirants in the race for the Anambra South Senatorial by-election primaries, I found Chief Dr. Ebuka Onunkwo as the most qualified candidate for the party.



“He is the one who really symbolises what our party represents in terms of representative position. We should present for the Senate race our very best, and I think that is what he represents.

“I want to tell you that there are people who are ready to finance my election, so money was not my problem. I just looked at the whole scenario and felt that I am from Ekwusigo, and Ebuka Onunkwo is also from Ekwusigo. Why should we be spending resources fighting each other, when indeed we should come together.



“Ebuka did not approach me to step down for him, I did this all by myself after thinking about it. Let us all support him because I know what he is capable of doing.”

With the latest development, Onunkwo, an industrialist will have to face another aspirant of the party, Chief Akai Egwuonwu in the battle for the ticket of APGA for the election.