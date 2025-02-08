  • Saturday, 8th February, 2025

Abductors of Ex-NYSC DG, Tsiga, Demand N250m Ransom

Nigeria | 3 hours ago

Francis Sardauna in Katsina 

Abductors of a former Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Maharazu Tsiga (rtd), have demanded N250 million for his release.

A family member, who craved anonymity, told journalists in Katsina that the family was contacted by the hoodlums where they requested N250 million to be paid before they could free him.

The erstwhile army general was kidnapped alongside nine others at his country home in Tsiga community of Bakori Local Government Area of  Katsina State Wednesday night. 

But the source said: “They called yesterday (Friday) night and demanded the sum of N250 million for his release, and efforts are on to see how we can raise the money.”

Confirming the incident to journalists at a press conference, the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abubakar Aliyu, said efforts were ongoing by the police to rescue the abductees unhurt.

“We are on top of the situation, and we are collaborating with other security agencies and relevant stakeholders to ensure the release of all those kidnapped,” he added.

