We Stand by Ribadu, Arewa Youths Tell El-Rufai, Naja’atu

The Arewa Coalition for Justice and Good Governance (ACJGG) has strongly defended the appointment of Mallam Nuhu Ribadu as Nigeria’s National Security Adviser (NSA), commending President Bola Tinubu’s decision and dismissing criticisms from former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai, and political activist Naja’atu Muhammad.

Speaking at a press briefing in Abuja yesterday, the coalition’s convener, Dr. Mohammed Jabir Adamu, described Ribadu’s appointment as a “perfect alignment of preparation meeting opportunity,” citing his extensive experience in security and public service.

“President Tinubu’s choice of Ribadu as NSA reflects his expertise, competence, and unadulterated commitment to Nigeria’s progress,” Adamu stated.

“It also underscores the President’s emphasis on professional excellence and expertise in governance.”

The ACJGG accused Naja’atu Muhammad of engaging in what it described as “baseless social media allegations” rather than constructive dialogue on national security.

The group argued that such criticisms were unproductive and urged her to focus her energy on meaningful contributions to national discourse.

“We find it disappointing that instead of engaging in a meaningful conversation on security matters, Naja’atu Muhammad has resorted to spreading unfounded claims. No amount of malicious social media campaigns will deter Ribadu from executing his mandate,” Adamu said.

The coalition also dismissed claims that Ribadu lacked Tinubu’s trust, recalling that the former anti-corruption chief had contested the 2011 presidential election under the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), a party where Tinubu was a key figure.

“The trust and loyalty between them were not built today,” Adamu asserted, adding that any past disagreements had likely been resolved long before Ribadu’s appointment.

Beyond defending Ribadu, the ACJGG insisted on a legal demand for Naja’atu Muhammad to retract her statements and issue a public apology.

According to the group, protecting the integrity of the Office of the National Security Adviser was paramount.

“This office is too critical to our national security to be subjected to baseless attacks and political mudslinging,” Adamu stated.