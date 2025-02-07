  • Saturday, 8th February, 2025

Richard Mofe-Damijo meets Vice President, Sen. Kashim Shettima, GCON to Discuss upcoming event

Featured | 14 hours ago

A veteran actor and filmmaker Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD) has paid a courtesy visit to His Excellency, the Vice President of Nigeria, Sen. Kashim Shettima, GCON, to discuss his solo production, Revelation, and to extend a personal invitation to the premiere of his upcoming movie, Radio Voice, set to debut in Lagos in April 2025.
During the meeting, RMD expressed his gratitude to the Vice President for being a driving force behind the Creative and Digital Economy, recognizing his unwavering support for the Industry

In response, Vice President Shettima commended RMD’s remarkable contributions to the creative sector, highlighting his pivotal role in shaping Nigeria’s film and entertainment landscape.

The Vice President graciously committed to attending the premiere in Lagos and reaffirmed his dedication to supporting Nigeria’s thriving creative space.

The Special Assistant to the President on Creative and Digital Economy, Fegho Umunubo, along with other senior government officials, had the honour of witnessing this inspiring engagement, which strengthens the bridge between the government and the entertainment industry.

The upcoming film, Radio Voice, features a stellar cast, including Nancy Isime, Deyemi Okanlawon, Timini Egbuson, Nse Ikpe-Etim, Damilola Adegbite, Blessing Nze, Blossom Chukwujekwu, and RMD himself.

The film delves into themes of redemption, second chances, and the resilience of the human spirit.

As the premiere approaches, the nation eagerly anticipates the continued impact of storytelling in shaping narratives.

The collaboration between the government and the creative industry signifies a promising future for Nigeria’s cultural and economic growth.

