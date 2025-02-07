Proven Financial Services Unveils 5th Avenue City

Proven Financial Services Limited has announced the launch of 5th Avenue City, an innovative urban development designed to redefine economic growth by merging education, agriculture, and real estate into a fully integrated business hub.

Situated in Yewa, Ogun State, 5th Avenue City is a visionary project aimed at fostering industrial growth, empowering entrepreneurs, and addressing Nigeria’s housing deficit while creating a self-sustaining community that drives long-term prosperity.

At the heart of this transformative initiative is Agribusiness University, Yewa (AUY), Africa’s first private university of agriculture. The university’s curriculum is built around practical, hands-on learning, ensuring that students gain real-world skills in modern farming techniques, agribusiness management, and food production.

According to Group Managing Director of Proven Financial Services Limited, Ogbiyele Olufemi, AUY is not just an academic institution but a catalyst for economic transformation. “Agriculture remains one of Nigeria’s most critical sectors, yet it is often underutilized due to a lack of proper training and investment. AUY will change this by producing a new generation of skilled agripreneurs who will drive innovation and food security,” he said.

Complementing the university is Agribusiness University Farm City, a practical training hub where students and farmers gain hands-on experience in large-scale farming operations and get paid while still studying. This initiative bridges the gap between theory and practice, providing access to financing, modern farming equipment, and innovative techniques that will help Nigeria move towards self-sufficiency in food production.