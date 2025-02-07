….Okafor: Why I Opted for Osimhen’s No. 9 Napoli Shirt

New signing Noah Okafor has given reasons why he chose to wear the Napoli No 9 shirt last won by Victor Osimhen.

Centre-forward Okafor has joined Napoli from AC Milan and according to II Mattino, he is very much aware of the top stars like Osimhen and Gonzalo Higuain who have made the No 9 shirt famous and because he is also at the Italian club for serious business.

Romelu Lukaku is first-choice striker at the Naples club with Simeone his cover, but Switzerland international Okafor, who could also play as a left winger, has said he did not join the Italian club to just make up the numbers.