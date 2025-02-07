NNPCL/FIRST E&P JV Achieves 96% Reduction in Routine Gas Flaring

Peter Uzoho





The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and First Exploration & Petroleum Development Company Limited Joint Venture (JV) have successfully achieved 96 per cent reduction in routine flaring of associated gas from the Anyala Oil Mining Lease (OML) 83 and Madu OML 85 fields.

The record is a significant stride by the NNPCL/FIRST E&P JV towards supporting Nigeria’s commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 20 per cent unconditionally and 47 per cent conditionally, as stipulated in the Nationally Determined Contributions under the Paris Agreement.

NNPC announced this achievement yesterday in a statement signed by its Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Olufemi Soneye.

The national oil company said the remarkable milestone was attained through the implementation of an associated gas reinjection strategy into a designated underground storage reservoir at the Madu field, situated in OML 85, offshore Bayelsa State.

It explained the initiative ensures that gas which would have otherwise been flared, was now safely stored, significantly mitigating environmental impact.

According to the statement, the reduction in associated gas flaring aligns with the regulatory framework set forth by the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), underscoring the JV’s compliance with national environmental standards and global best practices.

Commenting on the achievement, the Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPCL, Mr. Mele Kyari, stated: “This achievement underscores our commitment to leveraging resources responsibly and optimising production to meet energy needs and sustainability goals. It reflects our commitment to aligning our operations with global standards and environmental best practices.”

Similarly, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of FIRST E&P, Mr. Ademola Adeyemi-Bero, remarked: “This milestone reflects our unwavering commitment to environmental sustainability and responsible energy production.

By substantially reducing our carbon footprint, we are contributing to a sustainable energy future that benefits both the environment and the communities we serve.”

Building on this success, according to the statement, the JV remains focused on commercializing the stored gas and other stranded gas resources within the Niger Delta, reinforcing its dedication to environmental stewardship and the advancement of sustainable energy solutions.