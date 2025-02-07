Nestlé Invests N1.9bn in Livestock Project, Targets 30,000 Litres of Milk by 2027

•Minister hails initiative as milestone for Nigeria

James Emejo in Abuja





Nestle Nigeria Plc, yesterday, disclosed that it had invested about N1.9 billion in the Nestle Livestock Development Project (NLDP).

In 2019, the company partnered International Fertiliser Development Centre (IFDC-2CALE) and CBI Innovations Limited to create a dairy development project to support the development of the dairy value chain in the country.

The project also sought to improve the livelihoods of pastoralists within the host community.

Speaking at the launch of the Nestlé Dairy Demonstration Farm at Paikon Kore Grazing Reserve in Abuja, Managing Director/Chief Executive, Nestle Nigeria Plc, Mr. Wassim Elhusseini, said the project currently aggregated an average of 6,000 litres of fresh milk per day from 1,600 dairy households.

The farm was unveiled by Minister of Livestock Development, Muktar Maiha, who hailed Nestlé for its commitment to backward integration and sustainable agricultural practices.

Elhusseini said NLDP was structured on three key pillars, including better milk, better feed (fodder), and resilient communities.

He said the project’s objective was to aggregate 30,000 litres of milk per day by November 2027 through improving local breeds and applying best dairy farming practices.

He also stated that with the strong support and collaboration of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), the project had established 83 dairy cooperatives, benefiting 3,000 milk producers and aggregating over one million litres of raw milk, and significantly increasing milk producers’ monthly revenues.

Elhusseini said, “During this time, we have also trained over 2,000 pastoralists in best dairy practices, vaccinated over 36,744 cattle, and provided access to water through the 19 boreholes and 28 water troughs constructed in pastoralist communities.

“Through these efforts, we have seen a significant improvement in milk quality, reducing milk rejection from 12 per cent in 2021 to as low as five per cent in 2024.”

He added that milk producers had seen their monthly revenues increase from N70,000 to N250,000.

The Nestle boss said, “In 2024, we made significant strides in setting up the dairy demonstration farm operations in the Paikon Kore Grazing Reserve.

“The livestock population increased to over 71 animals, comprising eight bulls and 23 calves. Essential equipment, including a tractor, harrow, plough, TMR mixer, baler, and rotary rake, were procured.

“Additionally, a biogas chamber was installed and 1,000 trees were planted to promote sustainability.

“The dairy demonstration farm will show how to safely go from an average milk production of 1L/cow per day to over 10L/cow per day through an effective Artificial Insemination programme.

“It will also show the impact of sustainable fodder production and settled farming practices on quality milk production.”

The minister stated that the diary project was a milestone in the country’s journey towards achieving food security, economic growth, and sustainable livestock development and transformation.

He reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to supporting the livestock sector to diversify the economy.

Maiha said, “We recognise the critical role livestock production plays in creating jobs, generating income, and improving dairy farming. Nestlé’s investment aligns seamlessly with our national agenda for livestock development.”

He said the farm will, among other things, enhance productivity by integrating climate-smart sustainable practices, and building the capacity of local farmers through training as well as providing a reliable source of income for thousands of families in rural communities via the milk collection centre and hub in the host community.

He said the ministry remained committed to addressing key industry challenges, particularly, inadequate infrastructure, limited access to finance, and the need for enhanced veterinary services.