Inability of Council of Legal Education to Inspect Law Faculty Stalls Admission, Says VC

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

As part of efforts to douse the tension and dispel rumours about the Federal University, Lokoja law programme, the Vice Chancellor of the school, Professor Olayemi Akinwunmi, has disclosed that the inability of the Council of Legal Education to visit the university has stalled the process as earlier scheduled.

Professor Akinwunmi made to this known while speaking during the interactive session with members of the Correspondents Chapel, Nigeria Union of Journalist (NUJ) paid him a courtesy at office in Lokoja yesterday.

The vice chancellor pointed out that the university authorities have concluded arrangement to the commencement of the law programme, stressing that the state-of-arts facilities have been provided at the law faculty.

He explained that the National University Commission had already been at federal university and approved the programme.

According to him, “The inability of the Council of Legal Education who coordinate the law programmes in Nigerian university is already giving us nightmare. We have put everything in place for the takeoff, but unfortunately the CLE could not visit our campus to see things for themselves.

“During several visits to their office, the Council of Legal Education at one time or other had committed the management of Federal University, Lokoja to swear to an affidavit not to admit students until they visit our law faculty.”

Professor Akinwunmi noted that the Council of Legal Education has recently cancelled law programmes in eleven universities in the country.

He, however, assured the prospective students who had applied for the law programme to exercise patience, stressing that the university authorities was ready to run a special programme for them to meet up even after the Council of Legal Education might have visited the law faculty

On Tertiary Education Trust Fund, the vice chancellor appealed to the federal government not to scrap the TETFund, stressing that if it were scrapped the entire university system would collapse completely.