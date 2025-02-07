Growing Support for Najomo Confirmation as NCAA Boss

Chinedu Eze

Not a few were elated when the Director General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) was confirmed at the Senate Committee level on Wednesday this week.

Earlier, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had referred a letter to the Senate, requesting for the confirmation of the then acting Director General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, Captain Chris Najomo, as substantive Director General.

The staff of NCAA spoke about Najomo’s disposition to ensuring that workers are taken care of with timely payment of their salaries, allowances and promotions as at when due.

President Tinubu on Tuesday, addressed the Senate in a letter and requested the Senate’s confirmation of Captain Chris Najomo as the Director General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, urging the lawmakers to expedite action on the confirmation process in accordance with the Civil Aviation Act of 2022.

The letter reads in part: “In accordance with the provisions of Section 11, Subsection 1 of the Civil Aviation Act, 2022, I write to present for confirmation by the Senate the appointment of Captain Chris Najomo as Director General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority.”

The President expressed confidence in Najomo’s ability to lead the regulatory agency, emphasising that his nomination aligns with efforts to strengthen the nation’s aviation sector.

On Wednesday, Captain Najomo was confirmed at the committee level to the celebration of many stakeholders who predicted he would be confirmed the following day.

Last December, NCAA staff, under the aegis of Joint Action Congress (JAC), the umbrella body of four unions in the agency, commended Najomo for his pro-labour leadership. In its communique issued at the end of its extraordinary leadership meeting, held recently, said that the confirmation of Najomo would bring stability and growth to the agency in particular and the industry in general.

The unions under JAC are Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN); National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE); Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP) and National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE).

The workers insisted that they had implicit confidence in the leadership of the regulatory body for aviation, as currently led by Najomo who had been in acting capacity since December 13, 2023, when he was appointed alongside five other agencies’ chief executives.

JAC further reminded the government that aviation was a precision industry with no margin of error worldwide, stressing that the regulatory and oversight demanded firm and professional leadership, which could not be subjected to political whims and caprices.

According to the body, since Najomo’s appointment, a new culture of dignity and value for the workforce had birthed under him, stressing that this totally fits into President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Also, the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) had called for the confirmation of Captain Chris Najomo as the substantive Director General, Civil Aviation, Nigeria.

The umbrella body for registered airlines in Nigeria hinged the call for confirmation of Captain Najomo, on the endorsement of the quality regulation at the NCAA, describing it as the best in the world.

The spokesman of AON, and the Chairman, United Nigeria Airlines, Prof. Obiora Okonkwo, said the NCAA under. Najomo would be safe, without stifling airlines to stunted growth.

Obiora said AON members had experienced the ease of doing business, which they had never experienced in the industry without compromising safety and security.

He acknowledged the simplified certification processes, renewed zeal among well-motivated staff owing to the prioritisation of staff welfare, and the absence of bureaucratic red tape that hitherto plagued regulation.

Similarly, the Chairman Air Peace and the Vice President, AON Dr. Allen Onyema, said: “Najomo has zero tolerance for anything unsafe in the industry. By promoting the ease of doing business doesn’t mean he tolerates unsafe practices by any airline.”

According to NCAA Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Michael Achimugu, Najomo has served meritoriously as acting DG since December 2023 and under his leadership, the NCAA has attained glorious heights hitherto thought impossible.

“But he has had to ensure a turbulent first year in office as shady characters fighting to retain control of the corruption that once pervaded the authority, have deployed all manners of subterfuge to have Najomo removed at all cost. First, they came with allegations that the man had paid two hundred and fifty million naira to purchase an official vehicle without recourse to procurement processes. When that plot was blown out of the water, this rabid group resorted to all shades of blackmail, sponsored false narratives, among other tactics just to achieve their selfish aims,” Achimugu said.

Dismissing all allegations being pushed by those who allegedly didn’t want Najomo to be confirmed as substantive Director General, Achimugu remarked that the accidents, major incidents and other incidents that happened under him could happen even if another person is the Director General, noting that none happened due to NCAA negligence.

“For all of the talk about safety, not a single commercial plane has crashed under Najomo’s leadership. In fact, it was Najomo who suspended Dana Air for poor financial health which was impeding its ability to operate safely. That’s a man who cares about the safety of passengers. As for the unfortunate helicopter crash, we will not preempt the NSIB. When their report is released, we will be able to make comments.

“Runway excursions happen globally, and it’s not a sign of incompetence of NCAA. Nigeria is not in the top fifteen nations when it comes to air mishaps. These so-called elders did not blame the American FAA for the helicopter crash that killed Nigeria’s Hebert Wigwe. They did not blame the FAA for the chopper crash that killed famous basketball star, Kobe Bryant. They didn’t even blame Canadian Authorities when, on December 29, 2024, an Air Canada Flight AC2259 suffered suspected landing gear issues, or the Korean Authorities for the fatal crash of Jeju Air’s flight 2216 after a bird strike, a crash that killed almost 200 people. They only blamed the NCAA when it serves their sinister purposes. These men, whoever they are, do not mean the industry well,” he said.

Achimugu noted that NCAA remained a more visible entity and identified some of Najomo’s achievements, including ensuring that the process of licensing operators is seamless, a process “that used to last an eternity under the elders now takes 2-3 months to complete. That is why Najomo’s mantra is, ease of doing business without compromising standards.”

Achimugu said the confirmation of NCAA Director General rested only with the president, the minister and the National Assembly.

“The acting Director General of NCAA, the management and staff of the NCAA are focused on performing their duties to the industry and Nigeria. What Najomo achieved since his appointment in acting capacity spoke for him in the Senate and not without the commendation of major stakeholders who are positively disposed to his leadership,” he further said.

Critics of those who pushed for Najomo’s non confirmation said that citing incidents and accidents that happened under his watch was untenable excuse because similar mishaps happened in recent times under previous Director Generals. “There must be salient reasons peculiar to his leadership or investigation report fingering his inaction before you can indict him on those accidents and incidents, otherwise, they should hold their peace,” Achimugu added.