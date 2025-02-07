Fubara Donates N50m to Church in Memory of Aide’s Mother

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has donated N50million to the Cathedral Church of St Luke, Anglican Communion in Nembe City, Nembe Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, in memory of the mother of his aide, late Mama Ayebadieye Edward Igbeta.

Late Mama Igbeta (79 years) is the mother of Dr Ayebaesin Jacob Beredugo, the Principal Secretary to Governor Fubara.

Speaking during a funeral service in honour of the septuagenarian, at St Luke Anglican Church, in Bayelsa , Governor Fubara extolled her sterling motherly virtues and urged the children not to deviate from those valuable lessons she had taught them.

The Rivers State governor, who described Dr Beredugo as a brother, trusted ally and key stakeholder of his administration, urged him to be consoled in God and bear the loss with fortitude.

The Rivers State governor said: “We are here as a government to show that in this difficult time, we stand with him. We know that there is no consolation here that can fill the gap of this loss, more especially the loss of a mother.

“But, we want to draw his mind to the good Book: that it is the Lord that giveth, and it is also the Lord that taketh.”

“And he takes for a reason.

“We live in a corrupt world, and when you are a saint in the world, when it pleases the Almighty and He believes that He doesn’t want you to be corrupted, He takes away the soul to a better place where death is no more, where you don’t have to look for food again, where you have peace.”

Governor Fubara expressed strong belief that given the way the septuagenarian had lived and the good virtues that had been read out and said about her, there is no doubt that she will be in a good side in heaven.

The governor decried the current condition of the cathedral where the funeral service held and committed the support of the Rivers State Government to ensure the completion of the building in memory of late Mama Ayebadieye Edward Igbeta

“We have been made to understand that the Cathedral needs strong support. We are willing to support the completion of the Cathedral. We will support the building in memory of Mama with the sum of N50million.”

Delivering the sermon on the topic; “Hope in the face of death”, Bishop of the Diocese of Western Izon, Rt. Rev. Victor Okporu, said those who are confidently expecting positive future must also believe in Jesus Christ, repent of their sins, and be prepared to spend eternity with Him.

Reading the biography of the late Madam Ayebadieye Edward-Igbeta, brother of the decreased, Mr. Godwin Ekine, said his late sister was an embodiment of love, care, peaceful and kind-hearted, and touched lives through her generosity and compassion.