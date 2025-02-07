FG Approves Re-award of Two 2nd Niger Bridge Bypasses to Ease Movement

•Umahi: Tinubu needs second term to complete ongoing projects

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





To solve the perennial road infrastructure deficiency in the oil-rich South-south region, President Bola Tinubu has approved the re-award of two bypasses on the 2nd Niger bridge, linking Asaba-Benin and Enugu-Onitsha dual carriageways.

He also gave the go-ahead for section III of Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway to commence from the Cross River-Akwa Ibom axis of the superhighway and for the East-West Road to be given accelerated attention.

Minister of Works, David Umahi, who spoke when he received a delegation of House of Representatives members from the South-south at the ministry’s headquarters in Mabushi, Abuja, said the Tinubu administration has come to change the ugly narrative of years of road failures, deficiencies and insufficiencies.

“We will finish the Lagos-Calabar 700 kilometres, and with your support and of course, by God’s special grace, the miracle of the second tenure (term) will still come to pass, and so we have time to get this project fully completed.

“I have no apologies when I say that we need time to get this project completed because He that has started this good work will give him time to finish it, and it will be a catalyst for economic growth,” a statement by Special Adviser (Media), quoted Umahi as saying.

He solicited the support of the federal legislators, reiterating the directive of the president that non-performing contracts on federal roads be terminated. He assured that by the time the vision of the president in the works sector is fully accomplished, Nigeria would achieve enviable milestones in economic growth and prosperity.

He said: “Just yesterday, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) re-awarded three sections of East-West road. We have agreed to commit RCC Ltd within the first carriageway of 15 kilometres (Eleme), including one bridge and one flyover.

“But for us to get this road completed by December, as it should be, we must definitely need to engage two extra contractors. But if they are wise, they could get sub-contractors and put on that 15-kilometre stretch so that they can save the job. But they cannot keep the job when the people are suffering on that road.

“The good news is that the president has also approved the Second Niger Bridge, the two bypasses, one in Delta state and the other one in Anambra state. And so when these two are done, then the Second Niger Bridge will be very operational and it is going to help our people very well,” he added.

The leader of the caucus who doubles as the leader of Bayelsa State caucus, Hon. Agbedi Frederick, said the visit was to engage the federal ministry of works on the state of the roads in South-south which the present administration inherited and to seek for the government’s decisive action on the projects being delayed by contractors.

He decried the difficulties faced virtually by all the South-south States in connecting to one another and in connecting to the North, East, and West. He offered the collaborations of the caucus in achieving the road infrastructure goals of the current administration in South-south and indeed Nigeria.

“We know there are construction projects going on. But we want to seriously say that the work level is slow, and our people are suffering. Our people are really suffering. Today, it’s difficult for you to fly to Benin and access the other parts of Benin.

“Today, it’s difficult for you to land in Port Harcourt and even go through the industrial part of Rivers State, particularly in the Eleme-Ogoni Axis. Today, if you fly to Akwa Ibom, it makes it absolutely difficult for you to access Cross River State and Calabar,” he said.

He further appealed that contractors should assist the people through employment, empowerment, and skilled development as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility to the communities where they work.

Minister of State for Works, Bello Goronyo, assured that the present government will fix the dilapidated roads, but would require the support and cooperation of Nigerians.