  • Friday, 7th February, 2025

FAAN MD Supports Elevation of Trade Efficiency

Business | 7 minutes ago

The Managing Director/Chief Executive of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mrs. Olubunmi Kuku, has called for unified stakeholder collaboration to drive trade efficiency through the National Single Window initiative.

Speaking at the National Single Window Stakeholders’ Forum in Lagos held recently, Kuku highlighted the initiative’s transformative potential in streamlining trade processes, enhancing transparency, and positioning Nigeria as a key player in global commerce.

Explaining the significance of aviation in trade, she noted that air cargo facilitates goods worth over $8 trillion annually, representing 33 per cent of global trade by volume.

She emphasised that Nigeria, with its vast resources and strategic location, must leverage the Single Window initiative to capture a greater share of this lucrative market.

“The successful implementation of this system will undoubtedly lead to increased trade volumes, resulting in greater revenue for all involved stakeholders,” she stated.

