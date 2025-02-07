Domesticate Laws on Financial Crimes, EFCC, Reps Urge State Governments

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and the House of Representatives’ Committee on the EFCC yesterday urged state governments to domesticate and implement statutory laws against financial crimes.

Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Ginger Onwusibe and the Executive Chairman of the EFCC, Ola Olukoyede made the call in Abuja.

They spoke during the opening session of a three-day workshop on: “Fiscal Responsibility and Transparency,” organised by the House panel in collaboration with the EFCC in Abuja.

They admonished public officials in the country to avoid corruption tendencies capable of derailing the development strides of the country.

The workshop, facilitated by Barclays Global Consult Nigeria Limited, was attended by over 100 state and elected local government officers from Jigawa State.

Onwusibe was represented at the event by the Acting Clerk to the House of Representatives Committee on Financial Crimes, Austen Tolu Adesoro.

He noted the country has been battling public sector corruption, money laundering, illicit financial flows, and various types of fraud for some decades, despite the current legal and institutional measures in place.

He encouraged state governments to domesticate and implement statutory laws against financial crimes as well as sensitise staff, citizens and stakeholders at all levels to promote ethical reorientation and change societal tolerance for corrupt practices.

He added the promotion of ethical whistleblowing and respect for public funds and property must be intensified, while personal responsibility and professionalism should be encouraged and rewarded to stimulate staff commitment to work.

Chairman of the EFCC, Olukoyede, represented at the workshop by the Acting Commandant of the EFCC Academy, Karu, Abuja, Chinwe Ndubueze, noted that fiscal responsibility is at the heart of accountable governance and efficient public service delivery.

He said: “You will all agree with me that 70 per cent of the problem that Nigeria faces in the public sector is down to poor fiscal transparency.

“In every budget cycle, trillions of Naira are appropriated to cater to the nation’s pressing infrastructural, social and economic needs.

“Were these resources applied in accordance with laid down rules, Nigeria’s fortune would be different today.

“Instead, we have had the terrible fortune of rules being circumvented and funds diverted or out rightly stolen through various sharp practices in the procurement value chain, while the rest of us suffer the consequence of the indiscretion of a few corrupt public officers.

“We cannot continue to play the game of ostrich, pretending to be interested in accountable governance while perpetuating practices that undermine accountability.

“Let me remind you all that as public officers, you occupy a vantage position to determine the fortune of this nation. Nigeria with all its human and natural resources has no business being poor.

“Corruption is the albatross that has held this nation captive. The current generation of public servants have a duty to shake off the decadent past and help Nigeria achieve her dream as a great and prosperous nation. We can only achieve this if we shun corruption in all forms.”

The Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), Hajiya Hafsat Abubakar Bakari, represented by the Director of legal Services of the agency, Barr Kingsley Amaku, described the training as timely.

She said it was a necessary intervention, “particularly at a time when financial integrity and accountability must be at the forefront of governance at both federal and state and local government levels.”

She said: “The fight against corruption requires not just enforcement but also a well-informed public sector that understands the legal and institutional frameworks designed to promote transparency.

“Bridging the knowledge gap in the provisions of our laws is essential to curbing corrupt practices, and this workshop serves as a crucial step in equipping you our government officials with the tools needed to uphold accountability in the public service at all levels.”

Former speaker of the Kogi State House of Assembly, Rt. Honourable Matthew Kolawole, said the programme was meant to educate government officials at all levels on how to manage finances and funds that are coming to their state.

He said: “You understand that a lot of money is going to the state and local governments, but most local governments’ officials are just newly elected.

“They are not acquainted with the laws that guide the utilisation of their finances,” Kolawole said.