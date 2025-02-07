Bagudu to Deliver Keynote at World MEET as FG Partners Germany to Boost Vocational Skills of Youths

James Emejo in Abuja





The Minister of Budget and National Planning, Senator, Abubakar Bagudu, yesterday accepted an invitation to deliver a keynote address at the 2025 edition of “The World Meets in Giessen” event.

The minister’s acceptance followed an invitation extended to him by the leader of the German Delegation and President of the Giessen Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dr. Mathias Leder, after an introductory meeting between both parties in Abuja.

The World Meet is an international platform to acknowledge and promote every action of the individuals which has brought a change in society, environment, technology, education, or any other field that positively impacts the world.

The platform serves as a global stage to recognize and celebrate individuals who have contributed to social progress, innovation, sustainability, and humanitarian efforts.

Leder said Nigeria’s participation in “The World Meets in Giessen” presents a unique opportunity to showcase the country’s SME potential to international investors and business leaders as well as attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), and forge strategic partnerships.

This would also promote economic diversification by connecting Nigerian businesses with global supply chains and enhance policy dialogue on SME financing, innovation, and industrialisation.

Responding, Bagudu said the proposal by the German Chamber of Commerce was capable of triggering a revolution that could change the world and pledged the willingness of the current administration to partner with Germany in dismantling all bottlenecks on the way to achieving the objectives.

The minister said, “Chamber of commerce can play a role in sharing prosperity in a sustainable manner. This offer is opportunity to share in global prosperity.

“We don’t want to be nuisance to the world, hence the introduction not our Agenda 2050 Development Plan, which we believe can lead to prosperity.”

He said the collaboration would lead to a stronger relationship in a more inclusive, respectful and sustainable manner, while respecting the sovereignty of each country.

He said, “It is a timely idea, being the time we have been struggling in the late 18 months, we need thousands of industries, millions of SMEs to energise the economy.

“We do not want illegal migration, he hate it more than you do, it is a failure of humanity, it is driven by poverty. We are wiling to work with you to amplify it so that poverty does not set in.”

The meeting resolved to constitute a three man committee from both sides to draw a roadmap for Nigeria participation at the Davos conference.

The federal government earlier welcomed a partnership with the German chamber to enhance vocational education and boost the capacity of SMEs in the country.

Earlier, former Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji. Lai Mohammed who mediated between the two nations, noted stated that the programme stemmed from existing cooperation between the two countries aimed at fostering sustainable SMEs.

Mohammed, who was keynote speaker in last year’s edition of the summit, said the presence of the Minister at this prestigious gathering will send a strong signal of Nigeria’s commitment to supporting SMEs as key drivers of economic transformation.