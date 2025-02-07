ABLIS2025 Postpones, Relocates to Ghana for Safety, Strategic Growth

The Africa Business Leadership and Investment Summit (ABLIS) has postponed and relocated ABLIS2025 due to rising security concerns in parts of East Africa, including Rwanda, the event’s originally designated host country.

The summit, initially scheduled for an earlier date, will now take place from April 21st to 25th, 2025, in Accra, Ghana.

The decision follows a comprehensive risk assessment and an emergency meeting of the ABLIS2025 Event Board, prioritising the safety and well-being of all attendees.

Given the growing unrest in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and its potential ripple effects, organisers determined that a relocation was necessary to ensure a secure and seamless event experience.

“Great leaders adapt to challenges, not by retreating, but by recalibrating for greater impact,” said Dr. Shirley N. Hills, President and Global Chairperson of ABLIS.

“This decision is driven by our unwavering commitment to fostering a safe, productive environment for critical discussions on Africa’s economic transformation.”

As contained in a press statement made available to journalists, the firm said as a stable, business-friendly country and home to the AfCFTA Secretariat, Ghana embodies ABLIS’s vision of driving Africa’s economic integration and sustainable development.

This strategic move aligns with the summit’s mission of fostering trade, investment, and leadership collaboration across the continent.

To sustain momentum, ABLIS will continue its #ABLIS2025 Pan-African Discourse, a weekly virtual discussion series featuring trade experts, policymakers, and business leaders.

These high-level conversations will address Africa’s economic future, ensuring continuous engagement until the rescheduled summit.

“Turbulence may shake us, but will certainly not break us,” Hills affirmed. “Africa’s progress depends on our ability to stand together. True leadership transcends borders, challenges, and differences.”