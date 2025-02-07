Abia Alters 2025 IGR Target, Sets Eye on N120 Billon

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

Barely a month after commen ung the implementation of its 2025 fiscal policy, Abia State government has revised its internally generated revenue (IGR) target of N100.6 billion.

The new target is now N120 billion, an increase of 19.3 percent of the initial target set in the 2025 budget.

Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu announced the new IGR target after the State Executive Council meeting of the week, during which the revenue target was reviewed.

He said that the state government was enouraged to reset its IGR target since it surpassed its 2024 target of N32 billon by generating N39 billon.

“It has to be put on record that in the past year, the state surpassed its set target in that regard,” he said.

According to him, “in the 2025 budget, the state government has(now) planned to scale up its IGR base by targeting about 120 billion, which amounts to about 207 percent increase over the IGR target of the previous year.”

To achieve the set revenue goal, Kanu said, “the state government is embarking on a number of reform initiatives thereby ensuring that “Abia State citizens are better served through more developmental programmes and initiatives”.

Otti had during the presentation of the 2025 budget of N750, 282, 200, 000.00 projected

an increase in the State’s internally generated revenue (IGR) collection by 213% to N100.6 billion.