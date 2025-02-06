Trump to Become First Sitting President to Attend Super Bowl





Donald Trump will make history this weekend by becoming the first sitting president of the United States of America to attend the Super Bowl.

The Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

The city was devastated by a terror attack on New Year’s Daywhen 14 people were killed on Bourbon Street.

Trump, who was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States in January, is serving his second stint in office.

Though previous presidents such as Ronald Reagan have performed the pre-match coin toss from the White House, no sitting president has ever attended the event.

“Security measures have been further enhanced this year, given that this will be the first time a sitting president of the United States will attend the event,” Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement.

Earlier this week, US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noemsaid the Super Bowl is “the biggest homeland security event that we do every year”.