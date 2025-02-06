Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu Congratulate Abdulrazaq at 65

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





President Bola Tinubu has rejoiced with Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) on his 65th birthday.

The President, in a statement issued on Wednesday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, joined the governor’s family, friends, political associates, and well-wishers in celebrating a lifetime of service, dedication to just causes, and visionary leadership.

On his part, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State also congratulated his Kwara State counterpart AbdulRazaq, as he celebrates his 65th birthday.

Sanwo-Olu, in a congratulatory message issued in Lagos on Wednesday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, praised Governor AbdulRazaq for being a respected leader and good manager of human and material resources.

President Tinubu acknowledged Governor AbdulRazaq’s invaluable contributions, as the Chairman of NGF, to the success of his administration, particularly in mobilising governors to work with the federal government to address national challenges and implement policies that promote good governance and progress for all Nigerians.

The president believed the people of Kwara State are blessed to have a leader who is committed to improving the quality of life for citizens through investments in economic and human capital development, prioritising education, healthcare, agriculture, and social welfare initiatives.

President Tinubu prayed that the governor will continue to build on the remarkable achievements that have endeared him to the people and residents of the state.

He wished Governor AbdulRazaq good health and strength to continue to fulfil his obligations to his people and the nation.

Meanwhile, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said Governor AbdulRazaq has displayed pragmatic leadership with selflessness and dedication by rendering quality service and delivering the dividends of democracy to the people of Kwara State and Nigeria as a whole as the chairman of NGF.

His words: “On behalf of my adorable wife, Ibijoke, the government, and the people of Lagos State, I join family, friends, political associates, and the people of Kwara State to felicitate Governor Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq on his 65th birthday.

“Governor AbdulRazaq is a leader who has distinguished himself in public office as a performing governor. His developmental strides in Kwara State and efforts at national growth are noticeable in different areas of endeavours. They are a testament to his visionary leadership and passion for good governance.

“His penchant for diligence and distinction is evident in his contributions to the development of Nigeria’s socio-economic and political landscape both as the Governor of Kwara State and the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF).

“On this occasion of his 65th birthday, I wish our chairman, Governor Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq, good health and long life. I pray that God will give him more strength as he continues to render more service to humanity, Kwara State and Nigeria.”