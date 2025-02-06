Tinubu Sacks VCs of UNIABUJA, UNN

* Dissolves governing council of UNIABUJA

* Drops Joy Emordi as pro-chancellor of Alvan Ikoku University of Education

* Redeploys UNN pro-chancellor, Maj Gen Ike Nwachukwu to same position in UNIUYO

* Announces leadership changes in three other federal varsities

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday announced significant leadership changes at some federal universities, including the University of Abuja, now known as Yakubu Gowon University and the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

These changes, according to a release issued by presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, are effective immediately.

At Yakubu Gowon University, President Tinubu dissolved the entire governing council as well as relieving Prof. Aisha Sani Maikudi of her duties as vice-chancellor.

Senator Lanre Tejuoso, currently Pro-Chancellor of the University of Agriculture, Makurdi, has been appointed Pro-Chancellor of the Yakubu Gowon University.

He will be succeeded in Makurdi by Senator Joy Emordi, now Pro-Chancellor of Alvan Ikoku University of Education, Owerri.

To succeed Maikudi, President Tinubu has appointed Prof. Lar Patricia Manko as Acting Vice-Chancellor at the Yakubu Gowon University for a six-month term and will not be eligible to apply for the substantive vice-chancellor position when it becomes available.

In addition, the president has removed Prof. Polycarp Emeka Chigbu from his position as Acting Vice-Chancellor at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), before his tenure ends on February 14.

Prof. Oguejiofu T. Ujam has been appointed as his successor for six months and will not be eligible to apply for the permanent position.

The leadership changes at UNN extended to the Pro-Chancellor, Major General Ike Nwachukwu (rtd), who has been reassigned as Pro-Chancellor at the University of Uyo.

President Tinubu appointed Mr. Olubunmi Kayode Ojo as the new Pro-Chancellor of UNN.

Previously, Ojo held the same position at the Federal University of Lokoja and the Federal University of Oye-Ekiti.

Prof. Zubairu Tajo Abdullahi, currently the Pro-Chancellor of the University of Uyo, has been appointed to succeed Ojo at the Federal University of Lokoja.

Senator Sani Stores, a council member at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, is the new Pro-Chancellor of Alvan Ikoku University of Education, succeeding Senator Emordi.

Olugbenga Kukoyi, a current Council Member at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, has also been appointed new Pro-Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University in Awka, Anambra State.

President Tinubu emphasised that these changes reflect his administration’s commitment to revitalising Nigeria’s higher education system through dynamic leadership and accountability.

The restructuring aims to strengthen governance and academic excellence within Nigeria’s tertiary education sector.