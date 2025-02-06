Terrorists Kidnap Ex-NYSC DG, Nine Others in Katsina 

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Gunmen suspected to be terrorists have abducted a former Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Maharazu Tsiga (rtd), and nine others after invading his residence.

The suspected terrorists kidnapped the erstwhile NYSC boss after storming his residence in Tsiga community, Bakori Local Government Area of Katsina State Wednesday night.

A relative of Tsiga, who craved anonymity, told THISDAY Thursday that the terrorists attacked the community at about 11:30p.m and moved straight into the residence of the former Army general after shooting sporadically.

He said the terrorists shot three members of the community, including the two sons of Tsiga’s neighbour before abducting him and nine other members to adjoining forests in the area.

The source said those who sustained injuries during the attack were receiving treatment at the Comprehensive Healthcare Centre in the community, “but we are planning to transfer them to Federal Teaching Hospital, Katsina, due to the gravity of their injuries”.

He said: “During the attack, General Muharazu Ibrahim Tsiga pleaded to give them all what they wanted, but the bandits declined his request and kidnapped him. They abducted nine other residents of the community.”

When asked about Tsiga’s family, the source said: “You know his family are not here with him. Only some of his relatives and personal security guards were with him during the attack, but the bandits kidnapped only him in the residence.”

Tsiga, according to family sources, has been battling with undisclosed illness since he left office.

However, efforts to reach the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abubakar Aliyu, for confirmation of the incident, were futile as of press time.