Senate Confirms Najomo as NCAA DG

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Senate Thursday confirmed Chris Najomo as the Director General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

His confirmation followed the presentation of a report by Abdulfatai Buhari, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Aviation.

Buhari stated that Najomo had been screened on Wednesday and met all the requirements for the position.

The nomination was subsequently put to a voice vote, after which Jibrin Barau, the Deputy Senate President, who presided over the plenary, ruled on a voice vote by senators.

President Bola Tinubu had, on Tuesday, written to the Senate seeking Najomo’s confirmation in line with the Civil Aviation Act of 2022.

In a letter addressed to Senate President Godswill Akpabio, which was read on the floor of the chamber, Tinubu urged lawmakers to expedite action on the confirmation process.

The letter read in part: “In accordance with the provisions of Section 11, Subsection 1 of the Civil Aviation Act, 2022, I write to present for confirmation by the Senate the appointment of Captain Chris Najomo as Director General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority.”

President Tinubu expressed confidence in Najomo’s ability to lead the regulatory agency, stating that his appointment aligns with efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s aviation sector.

“While hoping that the request will receive the usual expeditious consideration of the Senate, please accept, Distinguished Senators and the Distinguished Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration,” the letter concluded.