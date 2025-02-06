Samsung Launches Galaxy S25 Series Smartphone

Samsung Electronics has launched the Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25, setting a new standard as a true AI companion with the most natural and context-aware mobile experiences ever created.

The Galaxy S25 series, which comes with multimodal AI agents, is the first step in Samsung’s vision to change the way users interact with their phone – and with their world.

Introducing the Galaxy Unpacked smartphone at a press conference in Lagos, Nigeria, Head, Product Management, Mobile eXperience, Stephen Okwara, said the smartphone, which is a first-of-its-kind customized Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform for Galaxy chipset, delivers greater on-device processing power for Galaxy AI and superior camera range and control with Galaxy’s next-gen ProVisual Engine.

Head of Marketing, Samsung Electronics West Africa, Oge Maduagwu, said the Galaxy Unpacked smartphone would allow users to interact in different Nigerian languages such as Hausa, Yoruba and Igbo. Galaxy S25 represents a breakthrough in natural language understanding, making everyday interactions easier. Simply ask and intuitively find a specific photo in Samsung Gallery or adjust the size of display fonts in Settings.

On Galaxy S25, the Personal Data Engine powers personalized AI features by safely analyzing your data on-device to deliver highly tailored experiences that reflect your preferences and usage patterns.