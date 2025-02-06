  • Thursday, 6th February, 2025

NIWA Set to Holds Retreat, Review 2024 Performance

Nigeria | 4 hours ago

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) has said it’s set to hold its Annual Management Retreat for better performance in 2025.

This was contained in statement signed by the Assistant General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Mr. Suleiman Makama, and made available to journalists in Lokoja yesterday.

Makama explained  that the two-Day management retreat scheduled for February  7, is aimed at reviewing the authority’s 2024 performances and chat a new course for 2025.

“The discussion at the retreat will be centred on Key Performance Indicator (KPI), review for 2024 and outlook for 2025.

“We shall also review our revenue performance for 2024 and targets for 2025, as well as organisational effectiveness, and communication,” he stated.

He noted that the retreat, which will be held at the NIWA Conference Hall, Lokoja, has the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, as the Special Guest of Honour.

According to him, the NIWA Managing-Director, Mr Bola Oyebamiji, will serve as the host of the retreat.

The AGM added that during the 2024 Performance Bond signing retreat held in Lokoja, the MD had said that the objective of the retreat was to discuss as well as to have a working template.

He explained: “A template which shall readily meet up with the aspirations of President Bola Tinubu on Inland Waterways through the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy.”

Makama added further that the 2025 retreat would have the management and all Area Managers in attendance.

