Nigeria Firms Up Diplomatic Ties with Kuwait as Tuggar Visits Gulf State

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





Nigeria is aiming at strengthening diplomatic ties with Kuwait with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar arriving the Gulf nation for a landmark working visit.

The visit which runs from 5th to 8th February 2025, marks the first time a Nigerian Foreign Minister has visited Kuwait since the establishment of diplomatic relations on 31st January 1970 – 55 years ago.

According to a statement yesterday by the minister’s spokesman, Alkasim AbdulKadir, during the visit Tuggar will engage in strategic discussions with his Kuwaiti counterpart, H.E. Ambassador Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, and sign key bilateral agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs).

The visit will also include high-level meetings with His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Al-Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, the Prime Minister of Kuwait, and a courtesy call on His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Amir of Kuwait.

Tuggar and his Kuwaiti counterpart will formalize several agreements designed to deepen cooperation, including: Joint Commission for Cooperation: Establishing a framework for stronger bilateral ties; Bilateral Consultations MoU: Strengthening diplomatic engagements between both Foreign Ministries; Diplomatic Training Cooperation MoU aimed at enhancing capacity building and diplomatic expertise exchange.

The statement read: “Additionally, discussions will be held on advancing negotiations on economic, trade, investment, science and technology, and agricultural cooperation agreements.

“As part of the visit, Ambassador Tuggar will meet with Kuwait’s Minister of Petroleum, Tariq Suleiman Al-Roumi, and the Director-General of the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED), Waleed Al-Bahar.

“The Minister will also participate in a business lunch hosted by Kuwaiti authorities, attended by leading business figures and investors.

“This visit is expected to strengthen diplomatic, economic, and investment ties between Nigeria and Kuwait, opening new avenues for cooperation across multiple sectors.”