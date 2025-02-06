Niger Delta: NSA Advocates Holistic Approach in Tackling Energy Security Challenges

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt





The National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu has expressed the need for a holistic approach in addressing security challenges in the oil and gas sector.

Ribadu who noted that Nigeria’s oil and gas sector faces a systemic problem; noted the need for more structured, systematic and resilience in addressing the energy security challenges.

The NSA said this while speaking in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, at a meeting organised by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa for stakeholders in oil and gas sector.

Ribadu, represented by his Special Adviser on Energy Security and Niger Delta Affairs, Osaretin Ihu Grace, echoed the sentiments of the CDS. He underscored the need for a methodical, resilient and strategic overhaul to address both operational inefficiencies and entrenched security concerns.

The NSA’s insistence on a holistic approach, signaled a profound strategic reorientation that recognises the interdependence between energy security and national stability.

While expressing support for the President Bola Tinubu’s production target of 2.5million barrel per day, Ribadu highlighted systemic issues that had historically undermined the oil and gas sector.

He stated: “Years of mismanagement and underinvestment in key infrastructural assets have left the sector vulnerable.”

The NSA called for a structured and systematic response for comprehensive reforms in areas such as maintenance, technology adoption, and workforce training.

For Ribadu, the challenges were twofold: “achieving the production mandate and fortifying the security of the nation’s energy infrastructure.”

Harping on the holistic approach and a strategic vision of what could be achieved and sustained, Ribadu appealled to all stakeholders including government, industry leaders, and local communities, to transcend traditional operational paradigms and embrace innovative, long-term solutions in the sector.

According to Ribadu, “The sector has been a recurrent target of criminal elements and insurgent groups. Ensuring the integrity of oil installations and transport routes remains a critical challenge that directly impacts production output.

“The multiplicity of players in Nigeria’s oil and gas landscape, ranging from multinational corporations to indigenous communities, demands a coordinated and inclusive strategy that fosters transparency and accountability.”

Noting the persistent threats posed by militant groups, vandalism, and other forms of disruption, the NSA said enhancing security measures were critical not only for maintaining production levels but also for safeguarding the lives and livelihoods of those in the affected communities.

Musa had during his address acknowledged the efforts of all participants and appreciated Tinubu for his visionary leadership, which he said reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the oil and gas sector as a cornerstone of Nigeria’s socioeconomic development.

Musa, who linked energy production with national security, stressed that a robust oil and gas sector was indispensable not only for economic prosperity but also for maintaining peace and stability, particularly in volatile regions such as the Niger Delta.