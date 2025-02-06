  • Thursday, 6th February, 2025

NESREA DG: Deployment of Telecommunication Installations Must Comply with Environmental Laws

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Director General of National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA), Dr. Innocent Barikor, has said the agency will ensure the environment is given due consideration in the deployment of telecommunications infrastructure in the country and that such installations must comply with extant environmental regulations.

Barikor made the promise on Wednesday when he received two European companies, Consulting & Management and Europe Ltd, who were in his office to brief him on the European Union-funded project in Nigeria titled “EU Support to Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy for studies in support of 90,000km Fibre Optic Network and Improved Digital Literacy in Nigeria.”

The NESREA DG stated the environmental implications of such deployment would be taken into consideration and due diligence carried out before commencement of the project, while also drawing attention to the need for sensitization of the citizens.

Prof. Muhammad Ladan who led the delegation assured the Director General that the team was already taking the necessary steps to ensure compliance especially with regards to the Environmental Impact Assessment for the project, adding the team was in NESREA as part of its stakeholders’ engagement and consultation on the project.

