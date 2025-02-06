KongaFM Launches with Free Advertisements for Businesses

Konga FM 103.7, a disruptive hit music and commerce radio station that is setting a new standard in the broadcasting industry, offering an exciting blend of entertainment and commercial opportunities, has been launched in Lagos.

While Lagos residents can tune in terrestrially to 103.7, the rest of the world is not left out, as the media powerhouse also streams online 24 x 7, on KongaFM.com, allowing global audiences to connect to its unique offerings.

Speaking on the initiative, Head of KongaTV and Konga FM, Ifeoma Ajumobi, emphasised the station’s commitment to its audience.

“Konga FM is here to serve Nigerians, and we are open to feedback as we continue our test run until February 21st and shall start defining standard from the 22nd of February. During this period, we are extending an unprecedented opportunity to businesses to air their ads for free,” Ajumobi said.

She added, “Konga FM is also a haven for bargain lovers, signaling it as a station that is more than just hit music. It incorporates exclusive deals broadcast daily from 7:00 – 8:00 AM, and these special offers also include the convenience of same-day delivery. For brands, distributors, and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), the station presents an opportunity to tap into previously untapped markets, expand visibility, and drive real-time commerce.”