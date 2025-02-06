Kenyans, Ethiopians, Others to Arrive Feb 13 for 10th Access Bank Lagos City Marathon

The first batch of International athletes expected to participate in the 10th Access Bank Lagos City Marathon will arrive the country on February 13, organisers of the race announced yesterday.

About 4000 International athletes are expected to participate in this year’s edition, which marks a decade of the Lagos City Marathon.

The 10th edition, tagged Love in the Air, will hold on February 15th, which is within the Valentine Day celebration.

Chief Executive Officer of Nilayo Sports Management, Mrs Yetunde Olopade, stated yesterday that this year’s event would celebrate a decade of excellence.

“We are expecting the first set of international athletes to arrive in Lagos on February 13,” she said. “We are looking forward to receive the athletes from Kenya, Ethiopia, Morocco, Eritrea, France, Uganda, Italy and Ghana.

“In all, we are expecting over 4,000 foreign runners and about 100 international elite athletes. Nilayo Sports Management and the Lagos Sports Commission is doing everything possible for everyone connected with the marathon to have a memorable event.

“The streets of Lagos will be alive with the spirit of competition and unity, on February 15th, one day after Valentine’s Day. We know that people in some parts of the world experience winter in this month of February, but Lagos usually bring the heat with its vibrant energy and world-class hospitality.

“Whether one is running, cheering, or soaking in the sporting and festive atmosphere, this 10th edition of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon will be an unforgettable experience,” she stated.

Mrs. Olopade also revealed yesterday that the first ceremony leading to the marathon race, an expo event, commenced at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos on Monday.

Kenyan runner, Bernard Sang, emerged winner of the 2024 Lagos City Marathon, after clocking a time of 02:16:49. The 32-year-old outran 80 others in the 9th edition of the race to win the 42km marathon, clinching the $50,000 prize money.

The East Africans dominated the race as two other Kenyans, Simon Cheprot and Edwin Kiptoo, came second and third to collect cash prizes of $40,000 and $30,000, respectively. The Kenyans won the marathon in 2016, 2017, 2020 and 2021.

Also, 25-year-old Ethiopian, Kebene Chala, crossed the finish line to emerge winner of the women’s category, while Shehu Muazu, the first Nigerian to cross the finish line, went home with N1 million cash prize.