Gov Lawal Mourns 17 Students Killed in Zamfara Fire Incident

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, has expressed his condolences to the families of the 17 students who lost their lives in a fire tragedy at an Almajirai school in Kaura-Namoda Local Government Area of the state.
In a statement on Wednesday, the Governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, described the fire incident as highly unfortunate.
According to the Governor, “I’m heartbroken by the tragic fire on Tuesday at Makarantar Mallam Ghali, an Almajirai school located in Kauran Namoda Local Government Area.
“On behalf of the Zamfara State government, we extend our condolences to the families, the school, and the entire nation as we mourn the loss of these young souls.
“During this time of sorrow, may the Almighty Allah provide strength and comfort to the grieving families as they navigate this difficult period. I extend my wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.
“As a responsible government, we will examine the underlying causes of this fire and seek methods to prevent its recurrence in the future.
“We will provide all necessary support and assistance to the victims’ families.”

