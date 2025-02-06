FRSC Recovered 73 Stolen Vehicles in One Year, Says Muhammed

•Admonishes vehicle owners to provide all necessary information at point of registration

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja





The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Wednesday in Abuja said through the instrumentality of the National Vehicle Identification Scheme Portal (NVISP), the agency dealt a devastating blow to car thieves and other criminal elements operating in Nigeria, thereby recovered an unprecedented 73 stolen vehicles across the country in the year 2024 alone.

This remarkable achievement, the FRSC disclosed is a testament to its relentless commitment to enhancing national security, strengthening intelligence gathering/sharing as well as enhancing the safety of lives and properties of road users.

The vehicles were recovered during coordinated intelligence-driven operations conducted by the FRSC in collaboration with other security agencies at the point of registration of the suspected vehicles.

The Corps Marshal, FRSC, Shehu Mohammed praised personnels for their exceptional bravery, professionalism, and dedication to duty.

He stressed the corps will continue to work tirelessly to rid the nation of all elements through swift response and proactive measures to not only save innocent lives, but also protect the economic interests of Nigerians.

He said: “The 73 stolen vehicles recovered are in the category of 4 Toyota Highlander, 1 Toyota Lexus, 21 Toyota Corolla, 17 Toyota Camry, 6 Toyota Sienna, 6 Lexus 350, 3 Lexus ES350, 1 Toyota Hilux, 1 Toyota RAV4, 1 Toyota Celica, 1 Toyota Venza, 1 Suzuki Bus, 1 Honda Pilot, 1 Honda Ace, 2 Honda Accord, 1 Daihatsu, 1 M/Benz Car, 1 Man Truck, 1 Pontiac Vibe and 2 Qlink Motorcycle.”

In this light, he admonished vehicle owners to always ensure that they provide all necessary information required of them at the point of registration of their vehicles.

This is because adequate information helps in intelligence gathering which in turn, makes timely recovery of vehicles possible.

He also stated that the corps will not relent in its efforts to make Nigerian roads safe and secure for all users as he urged members of the public to continue to support the corps in this quest for safer roads in Nigeria.

His words: “As the FRSC continues to push the boundaries of excellence in road safety management and crash prevention, Nigerians are assured of a safer and more secured motoring environment.”