Electoral Malpractices: Senate Okays Sacking of Suspended Abia, Adamawa, Sokoto, RECs

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





The Senate in plenary yesterday approved the termination of the appointment of three resident electoral commissioners earlier suspended by the federal government.

The red chamber took the decision following a motion by the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, sequel to a letter from President Bola Tinubu seeking the sacking of the suspended RECs.

Tinubu, had in his letter, read on the floor of the upper chamber, requested the federal lawmakers to consider termination of the appointment of the three RECs.

The Senate in taking the decision, invoked Section 157 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, as amended to enable them terminate the appointment of the electoral officers.

Part of the motion read: “Aware of an Executive Communication from Mr. President and Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federation, requesting the Senate to invoke Section 157 (1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, as amended, to formally terminate the appointments of Dr. Nura Ali (Sokoto State Resident Electoral Commissioner); Barr. Hudu Yunusa Ari (Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner) and Prof. Ikemefuna Chijioke Uzochukwu (Abia State Resident Electoral Commissioner), respectively.

“Also, aware that the aforementioned Resident Electoral Commissioners were earlier suspended in 2023, bordering on allegations of infractions of Electoral Act; compromise of elections and abandonment of duty without cogent reason.

“Notes from security reports from the Office of the National Security Adviser and the Department of State Services that Dr. Nura Ali was indicted for compromising the 2023 Presidential and National Assembly election.

“They did this through acts of incompetence and corruption, whereby he (Ali) reportedly confessed to having received the sum of $150,000 from politicians upon investigation by the DSS.

“Barrister Hudu Yunusa Ari was suspended by former President Muhammadu Buhari, after a prima facie case was instituted against him for usurping the power at the Returning Officer to declare the governorship election result.

“Prof. Ikemefuna Chijioke Uzochukwu way suspended for undermining election processes by mishandling of logistics and abandonment of governorship and State Assembly elections and refusal to reschedule supplementary elections.

“The Senate is aware that by virtue of the provisions of section 157 (1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, as amended. The Section stipulates that: “a person holding any of the offices to which this section applies may only be removed from that office by the President acting on an address supported by two-thirds majority of the Senate.

“The Senate should be praying that he be so removed for inability to discharge the functions of the office (whether arising from infirmity of mind or body or any other cause) or for misconduct.

“The Senate is empowered to embark on this legislative process, which is aimed at setting the stage for the eventual removal of the suspended Resident Electoral Commissioners.

“The Senate is also aware that the Independent National Electoral Commission is one of the offices mentioned in Subsection (2) of the aforementioned provision of the Constitution.

“Accordingly, it is apt for the Senate to invoke and activate the provision of Section 157 (1) of the Constitution to remove the suspended Resident Electoral Commissioners in line with the resolve of the two-thirds Senate to uphold the rule of law and sustain the ideals of morality and the tenets of corporate governance in Nigeria.”

The Senate therefore resolved to invoke and activate the constitutional provision as enshrined in section 157 (1) of the constitution as amended, by forwarding its resolution to Tinubu to act upon.

The red chamber by voice vote, subsequently approved the removal from office of Dr. Nura Ali (Sokoto State Resident Electoral Commissioner); Barrister Hudu Yunusa Ari (Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner); Prof. Ikemefuna Chijioke Uzockukwa (Aba State Resident Electoral Commissioner), respectively.