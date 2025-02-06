Customs Reaffirms Commitment to Transparent, Fair Trade Practices

•Promises to address stakeholders’ worries over FOB charges, others

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) yesterday restated its commitment to transparency, fair trade practices, and efficient revenue management, under the leadership of the Comptroller General of Customs (CGC), Mr. Bashir Adeniyi.

The is as the service further said it recognises the invaluable contributions of stakeholders in shaping and actualising the Nigeria Customs Service Act (NCSA) 2023.

It said the landmark legislation, which replaces the long-standing

Customs and Excise Management Act (CEMA) and other related laws remained a product of extensive consultations, constructive dialogue, and collaborative efforts with key industry players, government agencies, and other stakeholders.

In a statement, Assistant Comptroller of Customs National Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Maiwada, the service acknowledged stakeholders’ insights, expertise, and unwavering commitment had been instrumental in ensuring a robust legal framework that enhances efficiency, promotes innovation and strengthens transparency in customs operations.

Maiwada explained that in line with the provisions of Section 18 (1) of NCSA 2023, the NCS is implementing a 4 per cent charge on the Free On-Board (FOB) value of imports.

The FOB charge, which is calculated based on the value of imported goods, including cost of goods and transportation expenses incurred up to the port of

loading, is essential to driving effective operation of the service, he noted.

Furthermore, he said the NCS acknowledges concerns raised by stakeholders over the sustained collection of one per cent Comprehensive Import Supervision Scheme (CISS) fee (a regulatory charge imposed for funding Nigeria’s Destination Inspection Scheme) alongside the four per cent FOB charge.

The customs spokesman however, said as a responsive and responsible government agency, the service hoped to address all agitations raised by stakeholders over the charges, during extensive consultation which is ongoing with the Federal Ministry of Finance.

It therefore, urged all stakeholders to support tge legally binding initiative, as the measures introduced in alignment with the NCSA 2023 reflects a balanced approach born out of extensive consultations with industry players, importers, and regulatory bodies.