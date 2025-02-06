Buhari: My Administration Curbed Menace of Terrorism, Tamed Economic Meltdown

•Says leaders always faced bottlenecks in implementing policies and programmes

Francis Sardauna in Katsina





Former President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, defended his administration, saying security and economy improved significantly during his eight years in office as president of Nigeria.

Buhari stated this Wednesday when he received members of the Katsina State Correspondents’ chapel at his country home in Daura, Katsina State on a courtesy call.

He recalled that before his administration came on stream, security and economic challenges had pervaded the country, but his administration had curbed the menace of terrorism and economic meltdown.

He explained that the revolving security and economic strategies initiated and implemented by his government successfully tackled the economic and security woes he inherited from his predecessors.

Buhari, who spoke in Hausa, said: “Security and economy improved significantly in Nigeria under my administration compared to what we met in 2015. Things will continue to improve in Nigeria.”

He said only Nigerians in the corridor of power would understand the administrative challenges confronting the country, adding leaders always faced bottlenecks in implementing policies and programmes.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Correspondents’ Chapel, Yusuf Ibrahim-Jargaba, commended the former president for tackling terrorism, banditry and other security challenges during his tenure.

Acknowledging the efforts of Buhari in keeping the country united despite decisive statements, Ibrahim-Jargaba said his hard work, dedication and selfless service made the country to remain indivisible.