A Guide to 2025 Olympic Esports Games in Riyadh

Davidson Abraham writes that the world of esports is set to reach new heights in 2025 with the launch of the Olympic Esports Games, a groundbreaking event hosted in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

This marks a historic moment as the International Olympic Committee (IOC) embraces competitive gaming, integrating it into the global Olympic movement. Whether you’re a hardcore gamer, a casual esports fan, or simply curious about the event, this guide will provide everything you need to know about the Olympic Esports Games 2025.

What is the Olympic Esports Games?

The Olympic Esports Games is an official IOC-backed esports competition that aims to blend traditional Olympic values with the rapidly growing world of competitive gaming. Unlike previous esports events held under the Olympic Esports Series, this new tournament is a full-scale global competition with a dedicated venue, a broader range of games, and top-tier players from around the world.

This initiative comes as part of the IOC’s long-term strategy to engage younger audiences and recognize digital sports as a legitimate form of competition. The event will showcase the best in esports talent, celebrating skill, strategy, and sportsmanship on a global stage.

Where and when will it take place?

The 2025 Olympic Esports Games will be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as part of a 12-year partnership between the IOC and the Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee. While exact dates are yet to be confirmed, the event is expected to take place in mid-to-late 2025. Riyadh, known for hosting major international events such as Gamers8 and the Esports World Cup, is quickly becoming a global hub for competitive gaming, making it an ideal location for this historic event.

What games will be featured?

While the full list of esports titles has yet to be announced, the Olympic Esports Series 2023 featured games such as Gran Turismo, Virtual Taekwondo, Just Dance, and Chess.com. For 2025, the event is expected to include a mix of traditional sports simulations, strategy games, and potentially popular competitive titles such as League of Legends, Dota 2, Valorant, FIFA (EA FC), and Rocket League. The final selection will be curated based on global popularity, skills-based competition, and alignment with Olympic values.

How to watch and attend

Fans from around the world will be able to watch the Olympic Esports Games online through official streaming platforms such as YouTube, Twitch, and the Olympic Channel. For those who want to experience the action live, tickets will be available for purchase closer to the event date. Riyadh’s modern infrastructure and hospitality industry make it an excellent destination for travellers looking to witness esports history firsthand.

The future of esports in the Olympics

The Olympic Esports Games 2025 is just the beginning. With the IOC’s commitment to esports, this event could pave the way for future Olympic-level esports competitions and potentially lead to the inclusion of esports in the main Olympic Games. Saudi Arabia’s investment in gaming also signals that esports will continue to grow as a mainstream, globally recognized sport, and the world will watch how esports continue to evolve, shaping the future of competitive gaming and digital sports.