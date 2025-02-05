With Love From Abdulrazaq

By Raheem Adedoyin





Today is Governor AbdulRaman AbdulRazaq’s 65th birthday. There will be plenty of congratulatory messages especially in newspapers and on social media. Special prayers will also be held to commemorate the milestone.

Birthday gifts? The Governor is averse to loud celebrations; so, you won’t probably find him in Kwara today to hand him your gifts.

But the Sardauna of Ilorin Emirate and Akorede of Oro Kingdom actually received a unique birthday gift a week ahead of the celebration today. It was from Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu who was the Governor’s guest for three days ( 28th- 30th January, 2025) in Ilorin last week.

The first lady’s gift came in the form of a resounding testimonial on the outstanding performance of the Governor in office and the abundant love that that performance elicits in Kwara State.

“I see the love you (Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq) have for your people. It’s quite infectious. This shows that you’re a core politician” the first Lady remarked at a banquet organised in her honour.

With his people, ( Kwarans) the love is mutual as Mrs Tinubu acknowledges: “ We know you people of Kwara State greatly love your Governor”.

The love goes even further and deeper , extending to the inner recesses of Nigeria’s first family

“We also love him; Mr. President loves him even more. That’s it! “

The cultivation and spread of love in Kwara State is truly infectious.

Who would not love a performing leader?

For five years, Governor AbdulRazaq has constructed a network of projects across the state yearning for the traditional commissioning. But in his typical simple style , the Governor just allowed usage of most of the projects without ceremonial noise.

But the first Lady came and she opened Kwara’s legacy projects to the world.

What changed the Governor’s mind? The dire needs to showcase his legacy work and dismantle the false narratives of the opposition.

In inviting the President’s wife and in the typical AA fashion, the gender card was in full display. Welcome to Kwara , the home of expressive love for the women and the youth.

In Kwara, women and the youth literally are celebrated. A state law, initiated by the Abdulrazaq Administration mandates gender inclusiveness in government appointments. Accordingly, more than half of the members of the state executive council are women and they are saddled with the critical work in Finance, education, health, communication and agriculture; four out of the six members of the state House of assembly members from the governor’s senatorial district are women. Virtually all the elected vice chairman of local governments are women; one Executive chairman, from Moro Local Government, is even a woman.

So, Kwara being the women’s haven, it made sense that the Governor would choose the first first Lady to come unveil his iconic projects

The invitation notice was short notice but the first lady’s presence in the State of Harmony was electrifying. There was so much packed into the three- day official visit. She came, she saw and she marvelled.

“I could say that we came here on a very short notice. It’s been incredible. I personally see the work of wonderful coordination and everything has just worked well.”

And truly- ignore the opposition noise- things are working well in Kwara State in terms of Infrastructural development and good governance.

The first lady’s elaborate engagements during her visit started with the inauguration of the ICT Community Centre at the Kwara State University of Education, Ilorin built by her Renewed Hope Initiative and the Intensive Care Unit and Dr. Amuda Aluko Ward at the General Hospital, Ilorin .

The First Lady then pivoted to the AbdulRazaq Signature projects which she either commissioned or toured. These included:

* Tanke Flyover, named after the late celebrated discilinarian , General Tunde Idiagbon, deputy to General Muhammadu Buhari when Buhari was Military head of state. Tanke is a strategic area within Ilorin and that flyover is already easing the free flow of traffic significantly and is certain to boost the economy of the state

* Groundbreaking ceremony of the multi billion naira State Civil Service Clinic. The old clinic is being reconstructed from scratch to a multi- storey State -of -the- art public hospital. It is named after Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

* Tour of innovation Hub, Garment Factory and the Sugar Factory Film Studio. The first lady who donated N350 million to produce a movie projecting the culture and rich heritage of Kwara State to the world predicted that Kwara would cause an upset in Nigeria’s creative industry

* Evening leisure at the Flower Garden, GRA, Ilorin, once a hideout for criminal activities but resuscitated to a lush-green recreational facility

The iconic projects commissioned last week and many more awaiting commissioning are located in Ilorin, the state capital for the benefit of all Kwarans ( not just Ilorin indigenes) and non Kwarans. Many more developmental projects are however, spread across the state.

As all politics is local, everyone has something to point to in their constituencies. In my native Oro Kingdom, we celebrate Governor AbdulRazaq for his Administration’s investments in our communities on healthcare ( Upgrading , comprehensive renovation, equipping and staffing of the Legacy Oro General Hospital); education (the comprehensive renovation, construction of new classrooms, supply of equipments and staffing at the iconic Oro Grammar School) and road infrastructure (construction of a major road- Okerimi Oro junction to NITEL junction – connecting the two wards in Oro land.

It is in recognition of The Governor’s contributions to the development of Oro Kingdom that he was conferred in 2022 with the honorary chieftaincy title of Akorede of Oro Kingdom . Akorede means someone who has brought good fortunes to your community.

For spreading joy, love and good fortunes across the state, you may dub Governor AbdulRazaq the Akorede of Kwara State.

Happy Birthday, Akorede of Kwara.

•Raheem Adedoyin , FNGE , FNIPR , Oloriewe of Oro Kingdom and Kwara State Stakeholder.