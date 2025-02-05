Why Egba Should Jettison 2027 Ogun Governorship Contest

Olanrewaju Fatunmbi

The ongoing power succession dynamics within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State is an intriguing paradox. Those who matter aren’t talking for fear of committing any fundamental error of judgment that can upset the apple cart, whereas; those who are already making a noise about the 2027 governorship contest don’t matter within the power caucus. Don’t get it wrong. Everybody counts in politics but not everybody has a voice. For the wise, a time like this calls for caution.

Recently, not a few people had expressed shock when a rumour went viral that the APC stakeholders had adopted a certain individual as a consensus candidate for the next governorship election. In a swift reaction, the leadership of the party in the state had to issue a statement dismissing the insinuation as premature and misleading. In a press release issued on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, Tunde Oladunjoye, the State Publicity Secretary of the Ogun APC, stated that the issue of the 2027 governorship candidacy was not under consideration by the party or its leaders. “For the avoidance of doubt and with all sense of responsibility, the issue of the candidacy for the 2027 governorship ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is not on the table of the party and its leaders for now,” Oladunjoye said.

Much more intriguing is that the concerned individual flying the kite is an Egba man, who by any stretch of the imagination has no basis for joining the race in the first instance. For whatever reason he is seeking such an undue advantage, it has been rightly dismissed as a distraction. Those who genuinely have the interest of the state at heart know that the agitation of the Ogun West to produce the next governor after the expiration of the second tenure of the incumbent Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, is both legitimate and deserving. Egba is one of the tripods that hold the state. Having had the opportunity of the eight-year tenure of former governor Ibikunle Amosun, between 2011 and 2019, not mentioning Aremo Olusegun Osoba, who also held sway between 1999 and 2003, no aspirant of Egba extraction can lay genuine legitimacy to the governorship seat. Not in this immediate time. Anyone doing so is rather playing a spoiler’s game. Everything put together, such as an adventure stands against the principles of fairness, equity and justice. Without necessarily working on “Awalokan” sense of entitlement, it is the turn of Ogun West to lead the state.

Give and take, the imminent power shift is an unstoppable wind of change that is increasingly gaining momentum across the stakeholders within and outside the Yewa/Awori people who have been marginalized for so long. And to ensure that they present a sellable candidate whose name resonates among the relevant stakeholders in the party, they have collectively resolved to queue behind the ambition of Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola (aka Yayi) to take on the onerous responsibility of leading the state to the next level of socio-economic and industrial development.

For this reason, the Ogun West for Governor Political Action Group (OW-GPAG), a Socio-political Movement for the advancement of the unity of the people of Ogun West Senatorial District, has appealed to the sense of justice and fairness among the people of Ogun East and Ogun Central Senatorial Districts to lend their support to the agitation for power shift to Ogun West. The appeal is based on the fact that no Ogun West extraction has occupied the office of the governor since the creation of Ogun state on February 3, 1976.

Already, concerned stakeholders in Ogun West have achieved a milestone by building a consensus around a formidable candidate who has a proven capacity, appeal, resilience, experience, political sagacity and resourcefulness to compete favorably with other prospective contenders from other senatorial districts. He is no other person other than Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola whose intention to run for the governorship in 2027 has become a talking point in the state.

Among other things, the group aims to mobilize massive support and project him as the foremost and most formidable candidate from Ogun West Senatorial District in the upcoming gubernatorial elections in Ogun State. At the forefront of this initiative is a former member of the House of Representatives representing Yewa North/Imeko-Afon Federal Constituency, Hon. Kayode Oladele. As a renowned human rights lawyer, pro-democracy activist, and notable leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State, he has taken it upon himself to coordinate the activities of the group to actualize the dream of ensuring success for Adeola’s governorship ambition in 2027.

And it is achievable, especially considering the groundswell of support and enthusiasm coming from various other interest groups that share the same worldview with critical stakeholders who believe in democratic norms, justice, and equity. Just recently, over 600 former Councillors under the umbrella of Ex-Councilors Forum in Ogun openly endorsed Yayi as their governorship candidate and promised to commence mobilization ahead of the gubernatorial contest. The Ex-Councilors who served from 1999 to date in a statement signed by the acting chairman of the group, Hon. Prince Ayodeji Ganiyu Abiodun, said their decision was based on the trust and confidence the group had in Yayi’s leadership and the transformative achievements he had recorded in Ogun West.

The group further added that Senator Adeola had impressed its members with his developmental strides within his two years in office as Senator in Ogun West, adding that the forum was ready to work from morning to night to ensure he becomes the next Governor of Ogun State.

The statement reads in part: “We the Ex-Councilors from 1999 to date have affirmed our full support for Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola (aka Yayi) based on his capacity, competence, track record, integrity, intellect and commitment to good governance. As progressive legislators and grassroots politicians, we have decided to go for Yayi because of the good things he has been doing, we all can see his great achievements so far since he has assumed office as Senator representing Ogun West Senatorial District. Yayi is not only developing Ogun West, other Senatorial Districts are also benefiting from his developmental strides and no doubt about it that when he becomes the next Governor, he will perform better. We have decided and vowed to campaign and mobilise votes for him when the time comes. The forum, therefore, disclosed that it had begun mobilisation for Senator Adeola Yayi.”

Similarly, a non-indigenous community support group for Yayi in Ogun State reiterated the same commitment when it paid a courtesy visit to Emede Isoko Progressive Union. The group led by Comrade Gilbert Anthony, which was warmly received by the hosts, who entertained them with great hospitality, expressed gratitude for the rousing welcome and assured of its full support for Adeola’s ambition. They promised to carry the banner to the nooks and crannies of the state. The leaders of the group revealed that they were already familiar with Senator Yayi’s impressive track record of projects and achievements.

Comrade Anthony emphasized that the Support Group for Yayi aimed to lend its full support to his ambition to become the governor of the state after the 2027 general elections, making it unnecessary for them to commence the campaign immediately ahead of the primary contest. He noted the numerous achievements of the distinguished Senator as a testament to his dedication and commitment to good governance. He described the visit as a resounding success, marking the beginning of a fruitful partnership between the Support Group and the Emede Isoko Progressive Union.

Arguably, Adeola is already a tested and trusted hand as his contributions to the development of Ogun West and beyond remain unequaled and unparalleled. With the serial commissioning of several projects he has facilitated to his constituents, the people are convinced in their belief that he will make the state an envy of others if given the mandate to be governor. The developmental projects he has sponsored in the senatorial district within the short period of his tenure in the Senate have given him a competitive edge over his peers.

And since Ogun State is built on a tripod, it is only fair for the two other zones to accede to the agitation of Ogun West’s marginalized people to produce the next governor in 2027. By their quest for power shift, the Yewa/Awori people are only asking for is an arrangement that recongnises every section as an equal critical stakeholder in the state. While the Egbas have had the opportunity to occupy the governorship seat for 14 years with the combined tenure of Segun Osoba (1999-2003) and Senator Ibikunle Amosun (2011-2019), the Ijebus have also had the privilege of occupying the same position for a minimum of four years. The expiration of the second tenure of Governor Abiodun in 2027 will complete the 16 years of rule of the Remos (i.e. Gbenga Daniel (OGD 2003-2011) and the incumbent 2019-2027). The argument about the imaginary division between the Remos and Ijebus is too pedestrian to be taken seriously. It cannot stand the test of logical reasoning historically and otherwise.

In all we do, let us consider the broad implication of an unwarranted opposition against a power shift arrangement that can assuage the perceived feeling of alienation by the Yewa/Awori people on the mutual trust and confidence among the APC supporters in the state. This time, we must join hands with the Ogun West peole to elect one person from among them to succeed Governor Abiodun.

Above all, the responsibility is on Governor Abiodun as the leader of the APC to prevail on those whipping up primordial sentiments to desist forthwith and ensure collective support for the aspiration of the Yewa/ Awori people. It is only by so doing we can give them a true sense of belonging. It is also imperative to note that the success of his succession plan is contingent upon peace, unity, and harmony among the teeming supporters of our party and the general populace as a whole. It is taking far too long for him to break his silence on this nagging issue of power shift. Anxiety over it is getting to a feverish level. And time is of the essence.

Understandably, the knotty issue of succession is always a hard nut to crack. At the same time, the present uneasy calm within the party is not helping either. Therefore, it has now become imperative for the leadership to take the bull by the horns and address the growing concern of the party supporters with open mindedness. If the selection process is transparency, free and fair, taking into cognizance the genuine quest of the Yewa/Awori people for power concession, everybody will surely fall in line.

It is important to admit the prolonged marginalization of the Yewa/Awori people. They are equal stakeholders in Ogun State. As such, their rights must be protected and respected. The current power-sharing arrangement is unjust, unequal, and undemocratic.

In this regard, all the stakeholders must open their minds for constructive engagement in the overall interest of party coercion, unity, and harmony among the various constituents. With open-mindedness, wisdom, and mutual respect, we can navigate the issue and arrive at a resolution that aligns with the principles of objectivity, fairness, and justice. We must see this as an opportunity to strengthen the cord of unity, rather than fracture the peace and harmony existing among the three zones.

*Fatunmbi writes from Okeagbede, Imeko-Afon LGA of Ogun State