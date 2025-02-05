Tinubu Departs Abuja Wednesday On Private Visit To Paris

* To meet with French President Macron

* Proceeds to Addis Ababa next week for AU Heads of State summit

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu will on Wednesday depart Abuja for Paris, France, on a private visit en route to Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital.

According to a release issued by presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu while in France will meet with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron.

The president will arrive Addis Ababa early next week for the African Union summit.

While in Addis Ababa, President Tinubu will join African leaders at the 46th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council and the 38th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the AU Heads of State, scheduled from February 12th to 16th, 2025.