Standard Chartered: Nigeria, Others Positioned for Resilient Growth in 2025

Kayode Tokede

Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Limited has hinted that Nigeria and other African countries are positioned for resilient growth, stressing that the continent expected to remain key drivers of resilience and innovation, supported by strategic investments, sectoral diversification, and proactive fiscal policies

The financial institution stated this during to its 2025 Global Market Outlook event to explore the evolving global financial landscape and its implications for Nigeria in 2025.

The bank stated that Africa’s growing economic significance remains on an upward trajectory, with several countries leading the way in 2025.

“Benin, Côte d’Ivoire, and Ethiopia are forecasted to achieve some of the continent’s strongest growth rates, driven by industrial expansion, infrastructure development, and hydrocarbon production.

“Investment momentum across Africa continues to strengthen, with infrastructure projects and industrial initiatives attracting foreign, domestic, and public-private partnerships. Resilience in key sectors, such as Botswana’s diamond industry, Côte d’Ivoire’s hydrocarbons, and Mauritius’s tourism, highlights the continent’s ability to adapt and thrive in a complex global environment,” it said.

Speaking on the global outlook’s impact on Nigeria and investment opportunities for stakeholders, Ernest Adejumo, Head of Investment Advisory and Strategy at Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Limited, said, “As global economies evolve, so should your strategy. Stay ahead by tapping into the expertise of your wealth specialists, ensuring your financial goals align with emerging opportunities. At Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria, you are never alone on your wealth journey- we are with you every step of the way.’

Strategic investments in global equities, gold, and high-yield bonds are expected to present key opportunities in 2025. Investors are encouraged to adopt disciplined and diversified strategies to capitalize on market trends while safeguarding against potential risks, such as inflation surprises or shifts in monetary policy.