Simeone Completes 500 Games in La Liga EA Sports

Diego ‘Cholo’ Pablo Simeone keeps making his legend greater in the Atlético de Madrid’s dugout and he is already in the Top-10 of coaches with the most games in LALIGA EA SPORTS, where he has won two titles.

Simeone doesn’t stop breaking records at Atlético de Madrid, becoming one of the greatest coaches in the club’s and LA LIGA’s history.

Last Saturday against RCD Mallorca at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano Stadium, he completed his 500th game with Atlético de Madrid in the competition.

He is already the ninth coach with the most games in the Spanish competition, only surpassed by such greats as Luis Aragonés, Javier Irureta, Miguel Muñoz, Víctor Fernández, Javier Clemente, Joaquín Caparrós, Ernesto Valverde and Manuel Pellegrini.

In total, Simeone has been in 714 games with Atlético de Madrid in all competitions, making him the first coach to reach that figure with a single Spanish team.

Simeone arrived at the red and white club in December 2011 and made his debut in January 2012 in Málaga. Since then, everything has been good news for Atleti, as he has only made the club grow, both in sporting and institutional terms, placing the Madrid club among the best in the world.

His career has been made up of many happy moments, with great victories and historic nights at the helm of the team.

Since his arrival, Atlético de Madrid have won eight titles. The first was the Europa League in 2012 against Athletic (3-0), and the next summer the European Super Cup against Chelsea (1-4). Then, he also won the Copa del Rey final in 2013 against Real Madrid (1-2), the LALIGA EA SPORTS title in 2014 and the Spanish Super Cup in 2014 too against Real Madrid (1-1 and 1-0).

He continued with another Europa League in 2018 against Olympique Marseille in Lyon (0-3), another European Super Cup against Real Madrid in Tallinn (2-4) and another LALIGA title in 2021, the one played without public in the stadiums because of the pandemic. He is the coach with the most titles in Atlético de Madrid’s 122-year history.

Two LA LIGA titles and less than 100 defeats in 500 games, a historic milestone at Atlético de Madrid.

Simeone’s record is devastating, having won two LA LIGA titles, with 306 wins, 112 draws and 82 defeats, with 845 goals scored and just 386 conceded in 500 games to date at the helm of Atlético de Madrid. In the current campaign, Simeone’s side have won 14 games in LALIGA with six draws and just two defeats.

If we look at his total of 714 matches in the 714 games he has played in total in the red and white dugout, the numbers are even better, with 714 games played, with 426 wins, 154 draws and only 134 defeats.

Undoubtedly, an unequalled legacy, which you want to continue extending, starting with the EL DERBI DE MADRID, next Saturday 8 February at 21:00 (CET) at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium against Real Madrid.