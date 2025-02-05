She Global Awards Return to Nigeria, Set to Honour Women in April

Agnes Ekebuike

Five years after transcending the borders, She Global Awards will be celebrating unsung women from all walks of life that have made significant strides in business, leadership, innovation and community impact.

The women will be awarded for their roles in inspiring the future generation of women to dream bigger, and to go further in achieving the impossible.

Tagged ‘The Lipstick Force’, this year’s awards seek to illuminate the exceptional contributions of women and elevate the essence of the lipstick force.

The award is billed to hold April 13, 2025 in Lagos, but there will be a tour of all awardees to different tourist destinations in Lagos, beginning from April 11.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos to announce the awards, the oganiser, She Global Awards, who doubles as the Founder, Ladies in Business Magazine Global, Amb. Adeshola Helen Onadipe, said: “At Ladies in Business Magazine Global, we have made it a mission to ensure that the voices of these remarkable women are heard, seen and celebrated. Our platform continues to champion the women in business globally, recognising not just the well-known, but the unsung heroines as well, who have worked tirelessly behind the scenes.”

Explaining the choice of the theme, Onadipe said the lipstick, which every woman used for makeup, whether red, white or purple colour, has strong force that speaks of the unique personality about the boldness and audacity about a woman.

“The lipstick is not just about the colour, but the empowerment, and the force behind a woman applying a lipstick and speak at every event or anywhere she found herself with that boldness and audacity to say here I am,” Onadipe said, adding that the lipstick is a symbol that reminds women of the strength, the resilience, and the grace endowed in women.

According to her, this year’s edition in Nigeria will bring together thought leaders, industries professionals, policy makers, entrepreneurs and activists from across the globe.