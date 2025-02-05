Radda: Coordinated Approach to Security at Regional Level Better Than Individual Efforts

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





Katsina State Governor, Umar Dikko Radda, has advocated a coordinated and holistic approach to insecurity at regional level, even as he sought federal support for effective solutions than individual state’s efforts.

The governor also reaffirmed the commitment of the North West Governors’ Forum to addressing key challenges facing the region, particularly in agriculture, economic development, education, and security.

In an interview with Arise News, Radda highlighted the importance of a collective approach among governors to tackle these issues effectively.

“I want to use this opportunity to reiterate that the North West Governors’ Forum started before our inauguration when we were elected as governors because we considered it very important. We need to put ourselves together because we cannot go individually,” he said.

He emphasised the region’s agricultural potential, noting that about 90% of the population was engaged in agriculture or related activities.

He said, “It is important for us to harness the resources we have, produce more food, ensure food security, and promote agribusiness in our region. We have no reason to be poor. We have no reason not to be rich because of the potentials we have.”

Beyond agriculture, Radda noted that the governors hadagreed to focus on economic development, particularly industrialisation and education.

“We equally agree that we need to look holistically at the economic development aspect of the region, pondering on all issues that have to do with industrialisation and ensuring that we allocate more resources to education.

“We must ensure that we reduce the number of out-of-school children to the barest minimum, alleviate poverty by investing in agriculture, and create an enabling environment for our youth to secure employment,” he stressed.

He, however, said with the North West region having the largest population in the country, there was a need to harness the demographic advantage.