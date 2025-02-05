  • Wednesday, 5th February, 2025

Police Drags Oba to Court over Assault on Aged Man

Nigeria | 4 hours ago

Linus Aleke in Abuja 

The Police have dragged  Kabiyesi, Abdulsemiu Ogunjobi to court over alleged assault of a 73-year-old man, Chief Abraham Areola, in Ogun State.

Force Spokesperson Olumuyiwa Adejobi an Assistant Commissioner of Police in a statement captioned, “Ogun Public Assault,” and shared on his verified X account, said, “The Kabiyesi Abdulsemiu Ogunjobi, who assaulted one elderly man in a viral video, in Ifo Ogun State, has been charged to court today 4th February, 2025, on three-count charge of conspiracy, assault and conduct likely”.

Adejobi said that the monarch was granted bail while the case was adjourned to 06/03/2025. 

He said the police will continue to uphold the rule of law and the core values of the noble profession.

