NIS to Launch Contactless Passport Solution in Europe February 7

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





Comptroller General, Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Mrs. Kemi Nandap, yesterday, announced that the service was set to launch the contactless passport application solution in Europe on February 7, with UK serving as the coordinating centre. Nandap announced this when she paid a courtesy call on Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, at NiDCOM headquarters in Abuja.

She said, “This initiative, set for launch on 7th of February 2025, will enable Nigerians in the Diaspora to apply for and renew their passports online from the comfort of their homes.”

Nandap reiterated that the innovative solution was designed to simplify the passport application process for Nigerians abroad, save time, and reduce costs associated with traveling to apply for a passport.

She, however, said the initiative was not for fresh applicants or minors but for those renewing their passports.

She said Nigerians living abroad could start the process of renewing their passports a year to its expiration.

Nandap commended NIDCOM for being a dependable partner and ally in advocacy in giving awareness to its programmes and policies, especially as it affected Nigerians living abroad.

The comptroller-general said President Bola Tinubu had directed them to make life easier for Nigerians in the diaspora, saying the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has in the meantime approved a passport processing facility for New York, to address the backlog and bring experience there.

She added that passport front offices would soon be opened in other parts of the US and other countries.

In her response, Dabiri-Erewa commended the passport initiative, which she said aligned with the commission’s mandate to support and facilitate diaspora engagement.

She added, “The launch of the contactless passport application solution in Europe is a significant step towards efficient, secure, and convenient travel document management for Nigerians in the diaspora.

“NiDCOM will continue to support, monitor and collaborate with the NIS to ensure the success of this initiative.”

Dabiri-Erewa commended Tunji-Ojo and Nandap for the innovations introduced, stating that the contactless application has since taken off in Canada.