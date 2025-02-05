NIS to Launch Contactless Passport Solution in Europe Feb. 7

Comptroller General, Nigerian Immigration Services (NIS), Mrs Kemi Nanna Nandap, has announced that NIS is set to launch the contactless passport application solution in Europe, with UK serving as the coordinating centre on February 7.

A statement signed by the Director of Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit NiDCOM, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, said the Comptroller General announced this on Tuesday when she paid a courtesy call on Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission at NiDCOM headquarters in Abuja.

“This initiative set for launch on 7th of February 2025 will enable Nigerians in the Diaspora to apply for and renew their passports online from the comfort of their homes,” she stated.

Nandap reiterated that the innovative solution was designed to simplify the passport application process for Diaspora, save time, and reduce costs associated with traveling to apply for passport.

She however said that the initiative was not for fresh applicants or minors but for those renewing their passports.

She said Nigerians living abroad can start the process of renewing their passports a year to its expiration

Nandap commended NIDCOM for being a dependable partner and ally in advocacy in giving awareness to its programmes and policies especially as it affects Nigerians living abroad.

The Comptroller General said that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had given them the marching order to make life easier for Nigerians in the diaspora, saying the Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Ojo has in the meantime approved a passport processing facility for New York, to address the backlog bring experienced there

She also said passport front offices will soon be opened in other parts of the US and other countries

Responding to the cheering news, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), commended the laudable initiative, which aligns with the Commission’s mandate to support and facilitate diaspora engagement.

“The launch of the contactless passport application solution in Europe is a significant step towards efficient, secure, and convenient travel document management for Nigerians in the diaspora. NiDCOM will continue to support, monitor and collaborate with the NIS to ensure the success of this initiative” she added.

She commended the Interior Minister, Olubunmi Tunji Ojo and the CG for the innovations introduced, noting that the contactless application has since taken off in Canada with commendations from Nigerians in Canada