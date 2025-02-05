Nigeria’s Immigration Service Set to Present New Citizenship Framework

The public presentation of the book: ‘Citizenship and Immigration Regulatory Framework in Nigeria by the Comptroller General of Immigration Service (CGIS), Mrs. Kemi Nanna Nandap, is scheduled to take place at the Babandede Conference Centre, Immigration Headquarters in Abuja.

The event will feature Governor Siminialayi Fubara of Rivers State, as the guest of honour. Amaopusenibo (Dr.) Sobere Diri will serve as the chief launcher, while His Royal Majesty, King Edward Asimini William Dappa Pepple (Perekule XI), Amayanabo/Natural Ruler of Grand Bonny Kingdom, will be the father of the day.

Associate Professor Adagogo Brown from the Department of Literature and Linguistics Studies at Rivers State University, Port Harcourt, will review the book, which was written by Solomon O. E. Leggjack, a retired Comptroller of Immigration.